Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

M Lakhamsi Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

M LAKHAMSI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of M Lakhamsi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.07 Closed
4.93₹ 0.52
As on May 29, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

M Lakhamsi Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.07₹11.07
₹11.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.58₹11.07
₹11.07
Open Price
₹11.07
Prev. Close
₹10.55
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

M Lakhamsi Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
M Lakhamsi Industries		0004.9315.55129.8364.76
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, M Lakhamsi Industries has gained 15.55% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, M Lakhamsi Industries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

M Lakhamsi Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

M Lakhamsi Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.0810.12
1099.14
207.287.71
504.685.34
1002.910
2001.460

Source: Dion Global

M Lakhamsi Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, M Lakhamsi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

M Lakhamsi Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTM Lakhamsi Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTM Lakhamsi Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obl
Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTM Lakhamsi Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTM Lakhamsi Ind. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 03, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTM Lakhamsi Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligatio

Source: Dion Global

About M Lakhamsi Industries

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC034994 and registration number is 034994. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Mulchand Sawla
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Mallika Sanjiv Sawla
    Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Damjibhai Vira
    Director
  • Ms. Smita Mayur Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunaal Himanshu Yoddha
    Independent Director

FAQs on M Lakhamsi Industries Share Price

What is the share price of M Lakhamsi Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹11.07 as on May 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is M Lakhamsi Industries?

The M Lakhamsi Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M Lakhamsi Industries?

The market cap of M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹6.60 Cr as on May 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of M Lakhamsi Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of M Lakhamsi Industries are ₹11.07 and ₹11.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M Lakhamsi Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M Lakhamsi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹11.07 and 52-week low of M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹9.58 as on May 29, 2026.

How has the M Lakhamsi Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The M Lakhamsi Industries has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 15.55% over 1 year, 129.83% across 3 years, and 64.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M Lakhamsi Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M Lakhamsi Industries are 9.42 and 0.73 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

M Lakhamsi Industries News

More M Lakhamsi Industries News
Market Pulse