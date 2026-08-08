Here's the live share price of M Lakhamsi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|M Lakhamsi Industries
|0
|0
|0
|4.93
|15.55
|129.83
|64.76
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, M Lakhamsi Industries has gained 15.55% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, M Lakhamsi Industries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.08
|10.12
|10
|9
|9.14
|20
|7.28
|7.71
|50
|4.68
|5.34
|100
|2.91
|0
|200
|1.46
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, M Lakhamsi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|M Lakhamsi Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|M Lakhamsi Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obl
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|M Lakhamsi Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|M Lakhamsi Ind. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|M Lakhamsi Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligatio
Source: Dion Global
M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC034994 and registration number is 034994. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹11.07 as on May 29, 2026.
The M Lakhamsi Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹6.60 Cr as on May 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of M Lakhamsi Industries are ₹11.07 and ₹11.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M Lakhamsi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹11.07 and 52-week low of M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹9.58 as on May 29, 2026.
The M Lakhamsi Industries has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 15.55% over 1 year, 129.83% across 3 years, and 64.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M Lakhamsi Industries are 9.42 and 0.73 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.
Source: Dion Global