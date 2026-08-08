What is the share price of M Lakhamsi Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹11.07 as on .

What kind of stock is M Lakhamsi Industries? The M Lakhamsi Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M Lakhamsi Industries? The market cap of M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹6.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of M Lakhamsi Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of M Lakhamsi Industries are ₹11.07 and ₹11.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M Lakhamsi Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M Lakhamsi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹11.07 and 52-week low of M Lakhamsi Industries is ₹9.58 as on .

How has the M Lakhamsi Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The M Lakhamsi Industries has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 15.55% over 1 year, 129.83% across 3 years, and 64.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M Lakhamsi Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M Lakhamsi Industries are 9.42 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global