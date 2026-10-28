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M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Share Price

Sector
Gems and Jewellery

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 28, 2026 and will close on Oct 30, 2026. The price band has been set at 153.00-162.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		-1.32-9.41-7.89-1.7116.7411.8412.16
Kalyan Jewellers India		-9.31-11.35-11.4420.88-1.1620.2645.66
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart		-5.17-4.7536.9336.9336.9311.056.49
PC Jeweller		-8.1623.1578.0775.0842.876.1741.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		-5.09-4.98-34.8520.66134.7451.7849.77
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-9.0417.3439.23121.39160.38139.09110.76
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-1.54-4.09-8.1339.512.1411.366.67
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-2.76-2.1-16.83-15.08-12.88-10.27-6.3
Senco Gold		-9.12-2.64-25.85-4.07-3.85-0.328.87
D P Abhushan		-9.6149.9447.3886.3851.6756.5455.16
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-13.395.49137.44344.51264.2877.9646.17
Goldiam International		-7.83-5.69-17.131.699.8745.1812.38
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-13.3326.8825.6535.7831.7914.388.39
Shanti Gold International		-18.229.8256.4264.2459.7513.948.14
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels		-7.1930.8188.45269.8334.26100.6251.85
Deepa Jewellers		-24.490.54.724.724.721.550.93
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		-13.7215.3240.9345.5941.7512.337.23
Advit Jewels		-11.2531.6176.2694.3694.3624.814.21
Renaissance Global		-15.78-14.8217.7934.42.926.35-5.04

Source: Dion Global

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About M. K. Sons Fine Jewels

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310MH2012PLC225971 and registration number is 225971. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 538.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Neelam Ramchand Raimalani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kush Ramchand Raimalani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aakash T Keshari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Luke Benedict Fernandez
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrenik Suresh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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