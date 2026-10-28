M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310MH2012PLC225971 and registration number is 225971. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 538.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.