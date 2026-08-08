What is the share price of M K Exim (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M K Exim (India) is ₹57.00 as on .

What kind of stock is M K Exim (India)? The M K Exim (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M K Exim (India)? The market cap of M K Exim (India) is ₹230.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of M K Exim (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of M K Exim (India) are ₹57.58 and ₹56.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M K Exim (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M K Exim (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M K Exim (India) is ₹86.98 and 52-week low of M K Exim (India) is ₹39.88 as on .

How has the M K Exim (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The M K Exim (India) has shown returns of 0.6% over the past day, -5.75% for the past month, -5.49% over 3 months, -30.37% over 1 year, -4.39% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M K Exim (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M K Exim (India) are 28.66 and 2.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global