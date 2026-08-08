Here's the live share price of M K Exim (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|M K Exim (India)
|4.47
|-5.75
|-5.49
|17.53
|-30.37
|-4.39
|24.84
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, M K Exim (India) has declined 30.37% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, M K Exim (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.02
|56.65
|10
|54.8
|56.12
|20
|56.24
|56.48
|50
|57.05
|57.17
|100
|56.89
|57.1
|200
|56.18
|58.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, M K Exim (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|M K Exim (India) - Quarterly Financial Results 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|M K Exim (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 05Th August, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|M K Exim (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|M K Exim (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|M K Exim (India) - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
M K Exim (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040RJ1992PLC007111 and registration number is 007111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M K Exim (India) is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The M K Exim (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of M K Exim (India) is ₹230.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of M K Exim (India) are ₹57.58 and ₹56.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M K Exim (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M K Exim (India) is ₹86.98 and 52-week low of M K Exim (India) is ₹39.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The M K Exim (India) has shown returns of 0.6% over the past day, -5.75% for the past month, -5.49% over 3 months, -30.37% over 1 year, -4.39% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M K Exim (India) are 28.66 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global