Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.95
|23.17
|44.72
|34.89
|27.08
|1,721.67
|3,282.79
|1.44
|20.31
|64.27
|104.95
|39.95
|103.03
|-48.35
|-9.55
|-7.31
|-22.05
|-49.23
|115.68
|21,978.95
|21,978.95
|0.99
|0.75
|7.91
|20.57
|64.62
|298.31
|200.14
|4.59
|-2.00
|21.71
|25.86
|-17.27
|177.03
|23.13
|4.15
|1.69
|-10.19
|15.92
|-20.70
|165.04
|81.70
|8.73
|1.11
|-3.46
|-10.91
|-31.41
|-71.60
|-84.95
|-5.17
|-4.09
|-11.16
|-6.72
|18.27
|166.47
|55.19
|-9.51
|-28.96
|-50.29
|-55.40
|-58.28
|2,100.18
|450.78
|-1.54
|0.44
|41.63
|54.00
|104.42
|431.91
|241.06
|2.66
|-4.59
|4.97
|-14.55
|-7.48
|-42.17
|-53.62
|6.95
|-0.83
|7.48
|30.43
|-46.91
|18.05
|37.69
|-2.75
|-5.50
|7.30
|3.60
|-10.02
|133.17
|47.27
|3.98
|8.81
|31.89
|18.46
|-15.52
|224.07
|67.53
|-7.79
|-15.23
|65.30
|55.87
|117.66
|504.00
|422.94
|0.45
|2.89
|6.19
|8.72
|12.32
|71.59
|-21.84
|-4.09
|1.56
|8.50
|21.47
|12.31
|-20.90
|-58.10
|0
|0.95
|3.86
|20.07
|63.22
|507.99
|507.99
|21.18
|28.04
|44.03
|18.71
|-2.76
|85.60
|-15.46
|2.42
|9.63
|0.39
|13.46
|-24.08
|323.89
|44.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
M K Exim (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040RJ1992PLC007111 and registration number is 007111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of M K Exim (India) Ltd. is ₹305.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of M K Exim (India) Ltd. is 16.76 and PB ratio of M K Exim (India) Ltd. is 4.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M K Exim (India) Ltd. is ₹113.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M K Exim (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M K Exim (India) Ltd. is ₹115.60 and 52-week low of M K Exim (India) Ltd. is ₹72.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.