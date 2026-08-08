Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

M K Exim (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

M K EXIM (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of M K Exim (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.00 Closed
0.60₹ 0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

M K Exim (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.02₹57.58
₹57.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.88₹86.98
₹57.00
Open Price
₹57.01
Prev. Close
₹56.66
Volume
4,914

Source: Dion Global

M K Exim (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
M K Exim (India)		4.47-5.75-5.4917.53-30.37-4.3924.84
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, M K Exim (India) has declined 30.37% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, M K Exim (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

M K Exim (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

M K Exim (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.0256.65
1054.856.12
2056.2456.48
5057.0557.17
10056.8957.1
20056.1858.57

Source: Dion Global

M K Exim (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, M K Exim (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

M K Exim (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTM K Exim (India) - Quarterly Financial Results 30Th June, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTM K Exim (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 05Th August, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTM K Exim (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 09, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTM K Exim (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTM K Exim (India) - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About M K Exim (India)

M K Exim (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040RJ1992PLC007111 and registration number is 007111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Murli Wadhumal Dialani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Manish Murlidhar Dialani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Lajwanti M Dialani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priya Murlidhar Makhija
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishesh Mahesh Nihalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav L Patodia
    Independent Director

FAQs on M K Exim (India) Share Price

What is the share price of M K Exim (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M K Exim (India) is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is M K Exim (India)?

The M K Exim (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M K Exim (India)?

The market cap of M K Exim (India) is ₹230.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of M K Exim (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of M K Exim (India) are ₹57.58 and ₹56.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M K Exim (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M K Exim (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M K Exim (India) is ₹86.98 and 52-week low of M K Exim (India) is ₹39.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the M K Exim (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The M K Exim (India) has shown returns of 0.6% over the past day, -5.75% for the past month, -5.49% over 3 months, -30.37% over 1 year, -4.39% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M K Exim (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M K Exim (India) are 28.66 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

M K Exim (India) News

More M K Exim (India) News
Market Pulse