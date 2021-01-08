M-cap of BSE-listed companies zooms to fresh record high of over Rs 195.21 lakh cr

Last year, the Sensex gained 15.7 per cent where the benchmark index witnessed both ruthless selling and massive buying.
The BSE Sensex surged 471.31 points to a high of 48,564.63 on Friday.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over Rs 195.21 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday as markets returned to winning ways after two days of decline.
