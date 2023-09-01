Follow Us

LYPSA GEMS & JEWELLERY LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.65 Closed
3.670.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.35₹5.65
₹5.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.25₹8.00
₹5.65
Open Price
₹5.60
Prev. Close
₹5.45
Volume
41,829

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.75
  • R25.85
  • R36.05
  • Pivot
    5.55
  • S15.45
  • S25.25
  • S35.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.945.58
  • 105.925.63
  • 205.875.5
  • 505.985.11
  • 1006.144.93
  • 2006.45.06

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Share Holdings

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28990GJ1995PLC028270 and registration number is 028270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery
  • Address
    Wing A, 2nd Block, 202-302, Orchid Complex, Banaskantha Gujarat 385210
  • Contact
    info@lypsa.inhttp://www.lypsa.in

Management

  • Mr. Manish Jaysukhlal Janani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dipankumar Babulal Patwa
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Dipen Patwa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeeyan Dipankumar Patwa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Shashikant Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Chhaganlal Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Chandulal Sanghavi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bhanuchandra Vakharia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd.?

The market cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹16.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is -706.25 and PB ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹5.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹8.00 and 52-week low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

