What is the share price of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹4.82 as on .

What kind of stock is Lypsa Gems & Jewellery? The Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery? The market cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹14.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery are ₹4.93 and ₹4.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lypsa Gems & Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹7.58 and 52-week low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹4.05 as on .

How has the Lypsa Gems & Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns? The Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has shown returns of 3.66% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, -9.06% over 3 months, -33.06% over 1 year, -0.95% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery are -0.94 and 0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global