Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.88
|22.83
|32.94
|13.00
|-5.04
|71.21
|-57.99
|1.62
|3.83
|10.24
|30.83
|18.87
|178.27
|241.47
|16.35
|42.28
|125.85
|112.74
|192.96
|226.46
|226.46
|-2.74
|-3.17
|-9.50
|-23.88
|-13.84
|11.52
|-24.54
|-0.22
|9.62
|77.14
|148.84
|119.53
|602.77
|532.00
|0.56
|-3.52
|-5.54
|-10.18
|-12.88
|447.53
|713.87
|-1.67
|-6.51
|9.03
|-6.68
|-63.33
|65.42
|-70.74
|16.09
|87.26
|72.31
|57.22
|22.54
|483.48
|1,026.15
|5.50
|2.80
|17.85
|18.40
|-15.83
|103.63
|62.27
|3.95
|26.29
|59.78
|73.76
|54.31
|216.33
|57.21
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|1.62
|-4.06
|-9.05
|96.65
|170.68
|249.81
|234.38
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|0
|-1.88
|29.21
|21.96
|-10.00
|150.96
|137.70
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|1.06
|-0.21
|5.79
|19.95
|-8.83
|-32.53
|-18.55
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28990GJ1995PLC028270 and registration number is 028270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹16.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is -706.25 and PB ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹5.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹8.00 and 52-week low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.