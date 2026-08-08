Here's the live share price of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lypsa Gems & Jewellery
|5.70
|5.93
|-9.06
|-16.46
|-33.06
|-0.95
|-0.25
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has declined 33.06% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.64
|4.66
|10
|4.72
|4.67
|20
|4.67
|4.69
|50
|4.82
|4.79
|100
|4.93
|4.94
|200
|5.13
|5.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Lypsa Gems & Jewell - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Lypsa Gems & Jewell - Reg 32
|May 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Lypsa Gems & Jewell - Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Lypsa Gems & Jewell - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year
|May 20, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Lypsa Gems & Jewell - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Year Ended Ma
Source: Dion Global
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28990GJ1995PLC028270 and registration number is 028270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹4.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹14.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery are ₹4.93 and ₹4.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lypsa Gems & Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹7.58 and 52-week low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹4.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has shown returns of 3.66% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, -9.06% over 3 months, -33.06% over 1 year, -0.95% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery are -0.94 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global