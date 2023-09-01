What is the Market Cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd.? The market cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹16.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is -706.25 and PB ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is 0.52 as on .

What is the share price of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹5.65 as on .