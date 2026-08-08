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Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Share Price

NSE
BSE

LYPSA GEMS & JEWELLERY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.82 Closed
3.66₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.56₹4.93
₹4.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.05₹7.58
₹4.82
Open Price
₹4.59
Prev. Close
₹4.65
Volume
3,662

Source: Dion Global

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery		5.705.93-9.06-16.46-33.06-0.95-0.25
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has declined 33.06% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.644.66
104.724.67
204.674.69
504.824.79
1004.934.94
2005.135.28

Source: Dion Global

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTLypsa Gems & Jewell - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTLypsa Gems & Jewell - Reg 32
May 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTLypsa Gems & Jewell - Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 27, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTLypsa Gems & Jewell - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year
May 20, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTLypsa Gems & Jewell - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Year Ended Ma

Source: Dion Global

About Lypsa Gems & Jewellery

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28990GJ1995PLC028270 and registration number is 028270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dipankumar Babulal Patwa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Jaysukhlal Janani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Sonal Dipan Patwa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeeyan Dipan Patwa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Chhaganlal Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Chandulal Sanghavi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bhanuchandra Vakharia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Pravinchandra Rajyagor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Share Price

What is the share price of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹4.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lypsa Gems & Jewellery?

The Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery?

The market cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹14.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery are ₹4.93 and ₹4.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lypsa Gems & Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹7.58 and 52-week low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery is ₹4.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lypsa Gems & Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has shown returns of 3.66% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, -9.06% over 3 months, -33.06% over 1 year, -0.95% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery are -0.94 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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