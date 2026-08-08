Here's the live share price of Lynx Machinery & Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lynx Machinery & Commercials
|0
|0
|4.98
|9.59
|19.23
|25.56
|49.89
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lynx Machinery & Commercials has gained 19.23% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Lynx Machinery & Commercials has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|186.94
|187.92
|10
|177.1
|179.82
|20
|165.7
|171.89
|50
|159.83
|155.13
|100
|120.45
|128.95
|200
|79.63
|102.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lynx Machinery & Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.20%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Lynx Machinery & - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter En
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Lynx Machinery & - Status Of Investors Complaints Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Lynx Machinery & - Declaration Of Non-Applicability Of Reg. 32 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Statement Of Deviation O
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Lynx Machinery & - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Lynx Machinery & - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299MH1960PLC011870 and registration number is 011870. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹195.95 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Lynx Machinery & Commercials is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹20.10 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lynx Machinery & Commercials are ₹195.95 and ₹195.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lynx Machinery & Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹195.95 and 52-week low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹147.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Lynx Machinery & Commercials has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 19.23% over 1 year, 25.56% across 3 years, and 49.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials are -12.93 and -10.95 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global