Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LYNX MACHINERY & COMMERCIALS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹98.99 Closed
00
As on Aug 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹98.99₹98.99
₹98.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.00₹99.75
₹98.99
Open Price
₹98.99
Prev. Close
₹98.99
Volume
0

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.99
  • R298.99
  • R398.99
  • Pivot
    98.99
  • S198.99
  • S298.99
  • S398.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.4897.09
  • 1064.4492.76
  • 2055.483.13
  • 5040.5664.7
  • 10037.0655.32
  • 20054.3357

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-0.764.20106.01259.96208.86
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. Share Holdings

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299MH1960PLC011870 and registration number is 011870. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Padmanabh Jajodia
    Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Jaisingh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tanava Tulsi Daryanani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.?

The market cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is ₹5.94 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is -11.12 and PB ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is -11.27 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the share price of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is ₹98.99 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is ₹99.75 and 52-week low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Aug 17, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data