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Lynx Machinery & Commercials Share Price

NSE
BSE

LYNX MACHINERY & COMMERCIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Lynx Machinery & Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹195.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lynx Machinery & Commercials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹195.95₹195.95
₹195.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹147.00₹195.95
₹195.95
Open Price
₹195.95
Prev. Close
₹195.95
Volume
200

Source: Dion Global

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lynx Machinery & Commercials		004.989.5919.2325.5649.89
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lynx Machinery & Commercials has gained 19.23% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Lynx Machinery & Commercials has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5186.94187.92
10177.1179.82
20165.7171.89
50159.83155.13
100120.45128.95
20079.63102.87

Source: Dion Global

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lynx Machinery & Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.20%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lynx Machinery & Commercials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTLynx Machinery & - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter En
Jul 15, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTLynx Machinery & - Status Of Investors Complaints Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
Jul 15, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTLynx Machinery & - Declaration Of Non-Applicability Of Reg. 32 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Statement Of Deviation O
Jul 15, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTLynx Machinery & - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTLynx Machinery & - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Lynx Machinery & Commercials

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299MH1960PLC011870 and registration number is 011870. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Padmanabh Jajodia
    Director
  • Mr. Devang Jajodia
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Tejal Nirav Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Zankhana Karan Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradyumna Jajodia
    Director

FAQs on Lynx Machinery & Commercials Share Price

What is the share price of Lynx Machinery & Commercials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹195.95 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lynx Machinery & Commercials?

The Lynx Machinery & Commercials is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials?

The market cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹20.10 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lynx Machinery & Commercials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lynx Machinery & Commercials are ₹195.95 and ₹195.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lynx Machinery & Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹195.95 and 52-week low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹147.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Lynx Machinery & Commercials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lynx Machinery & Commercials has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 19.23% over 1 year, 25.56% across 3 years, and 49.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials are -12.93 and -10.95 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lynx Machinery & Commercials News

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