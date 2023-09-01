Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-0.76
|4.20
|106.01
|259.96
|208.86
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299MH1960PLC011870 and registration number is 011870. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is ₹5.94 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is -11.12 and PB ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is -11.27 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is ₹98.99 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is ₹99.75 and 52-week low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Aug 17, 2023.