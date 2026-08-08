What is the share price of Lynx Machinery & Commercials? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹195.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Lynx Machinery & Commercials? The Lynx Machinery & Commercials is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials? The market cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹20.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lynx Machinery & Commercials? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lynx Machinery & Commercials are ₹195.95 and ₹195.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lynx Machinery & Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹195.95 and 52-week low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials is ₹147.00 as on .

How has the Lynx Machinery & Commercials performed historically in terms of returns? The Lynx Machinery & Commercials has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 19.23% over 1 year, 25.56% across 3 years, and 49.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials are -12.93 and -10.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global