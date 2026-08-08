Here's the live share price of Lykis along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lykis
|4.66
|12.87
|8.55
|8.55
|37.47
|-12.54
|5.56
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lykis has gained 37.47% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Lykis has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.15
|46.4
|10
|46.04
|46.19
|20
|45.39
|45.82
|50
|45.29
|45.56
|100
|46
|45.23
|200
|43.04
|43.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lykis remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Lykis - Initial Subscription To The Share Capital Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries.
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Lykis - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Lykis - Initial Subscription To The Share Capital Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary.
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Lykis - Change Of Name Of The Company From Lykis Limited To Krowniq Limited.
|Jul 24, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|Lykis - Intimation For The Postponement Of Board Meeting, Originally Scheduled For Friday, July 24, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Lykis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1984PLC038064 and registration number is 038064. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap all forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 262.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lykis is ₹48.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lykis is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lykis is ₹93.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lykis are ₹48.70 and ₹46.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lykis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lykis is ₹61.80 and 52-week low of Lykis is ₹29.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lykis has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, 12.87% for the past month, 8.55% over 3 months, 37.47% over 1 year, -12.54% across 3 years, and 5.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lykis are 14.52 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global