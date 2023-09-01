Follow Us

Lykis Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LYKIS LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹67.38 Closed
-2.05-1.41
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lykis Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.36₹68.79
₹67.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.50₹135.95
₹67.38
Open Price
₹68.00
Prev. Close
₹68.79
Volume
27,787

Lykis Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.43
  • R270.32
  • R371.86
  • Pivot
    66.89
  • S165
  • S263.46
  • S361.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.7769.35
  • 1039.6269.34
  • 2039.9170.77
  • 5039.1577.25
  • 10033.4578.17
  • 20033.5870.57

Lykis Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91

Lykis Ltd. Share Holdings

Lykis Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lykis Ltd.

Lykis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1984PLC038064 and registration number is 038064. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap all forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 317.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Plantations - Tea & Coffee
  • Address
    7, Surendra Mohan Ghosh Sarani (Mangoe Lane), 1st Floor, Room No.-105, Kolkata West Bengal 70001
  • Contact
    cs@lykis.inhttp://www.lykis.in

Management

  • Mr. Shafeen Charania
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nadir Dhrolia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neha Gada
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kairav Trivedi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Singh Singhvi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Nambiar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Lykis Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lykis Ltd.?

The market cap of Lykis Ltd. is ₹130.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lykis Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lykis Ltd. is 14.08 and PB ratio of Lykis Ltd. is 4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lykis Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lykis Ltd. is ₹67.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lykis Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lykis Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lykis Ltd. is ₹135.95 and 52-week low of Lykis Ltd. is ₹36.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

