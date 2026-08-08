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Lykis Share Price

NSE
BSE

LYKIS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Lykis along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.50 Closed
4.17₹ 1.94
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lykis Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.06₹48.70
₹48.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.21₹61.80
₹48.50
Open Price
₹47.59
Prev. Close
₹46.56
Volume
50,673

Source: Dion Global

Lykis Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lykis		4.6612.878.558.5537.47-12.545.56
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lykis has gained 37.47% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Lykis has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Lykis Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lykis Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.1546.4
1046.0446.19
2045.3945.82
5045.2945.56
1004645.23
20043.0443.8

Source: Dion Global

Lykis Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lykis remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lykis Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTLykis - Initial Subscription To The Share Capital Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries.
Aug 04, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTLykis - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTLykis - Initial Subscription To The Share Capital Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary.
Jul 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTLykis - Change Of Name Of The Company From Lykis Limited To Krowniq Limited.
Jul 24, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTLykis - Intimation For The Postponement Of Board Meeting, Originally Scheduled For Friday, July 24, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Lykis

Lykis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1984PLC038064 and registration number is 038064. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap all forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 262.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Trading & Distributors
  • Address
    507-508, 5th Floor, Corporate Avenue, Sonawala Lane, Near Goregoan Station, Mumbai West Bengal 400063
  • Contact
    cs@lykis.com
    http://www.lykis.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Ranka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deep Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nishant Nathmal Bajaj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Amit Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kinjal Bhavin Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lykis Share Price

What is the share price of Lykis?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lykis is ₹48.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lykis?

The Lykis is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lykis?

The market cap of Lykis is ₹93.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lykis?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lykis are ₹48.70 and ₹46.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lykis?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lykis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lykis is ₹61.80 and 52-week low of Lykis is ₹29.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lykis performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lykis has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, 12.87% for the past month, 8.55% over 3 months, 37.47% over 1 year, -12.54% across 3 years, and 5.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lykis?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lykis are 14.52 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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