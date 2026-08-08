What is the share price of Lykis? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lykis is ₹48.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Lykis? The Lykis is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lykis? The market cap of Lykis is ₹93.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lykis? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lykis are ₹48.70 and ₹46.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lykis? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lykis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lykis is ₹61.80 and 52-week low of Lykis is ₹29.21 as on .

How has the Lykis performed historically in terms of returns? The Lykis has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, 12.87% for the past month, 8.55% over 3 months, 37.47% over 1 year, -12.54% across 3 years, and 5.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lykis? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lykis are 14.52 and 2.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global