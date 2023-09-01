Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lykis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1984PLC038064 and registration number is 038064. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap all forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 317.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lykis Ltd. is ₹130.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lykis Ltd. is 14.08 and PB ratio of Lykis Ltd. is 4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lykis Ltd. is ₹67.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lykis Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lykis Ltd. is ₹135.95 and 52-week low of Lykis Ltd. is ₹36.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.