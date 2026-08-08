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Lyka Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

LYKA LABS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Lyka Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.62 Closed
-2.00₹ -1.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lyka Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.62₹69.00
₹67.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.49₹109.85
₹67.62
Open Price
₹69.00
Prev. Close
₹69.00
Volume
276

Source: Dion Global

Lyka Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lyka Labs		12.12-6.999.06-3.26-35.94-15.32-7.12
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lyka Labs has declined 35.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Lyka Labs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Lyka Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lyka Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.8165.21
1062.7464.6
2066.5765.54
5066.6865.93
1006266.46
20070.8273.18

Source: Dion Global

Lyka Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lyka Labs saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.66%, FII holding fell to 0.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lyka Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTLyka Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 04:08 PM IST ISTLyka Labs - 47Th AGM Of The Company To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026 At 12.30 PM Through Video Conferencing
Jul 17, 2026, 04:03 PM IST ISTLyka Labs - Letter Sent To Shareholders
Jul 17, 2026, 02:34 PM IST ISTLyka Labs - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 02:27 PM IST ISTLyka Labs - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Lyka Labs

Lyka Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1976PLC008738 and registration number is 008738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Babulal Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kunal Gandhi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Yogesh Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shashil Mendosa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Godha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Golas
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Archana S Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lyka Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Lyka Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lyka Labs is ₹67.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lyka Labs?

The Lyka Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lyka Labs?

The market cap of Lyka Labs is ₹241.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lyka Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lyka Labs are ₹69.00 and ₹67.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lyka Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lyka Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lyka Labs is ₹109.85 and 52-week low of Lyka Labs is ₹44.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lyka Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lyka Labs has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, 9.06% over 3 months, -35.94% over 1 year, -15.32% across 3 years, and -7.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lyka Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lyka Labs are -24.06 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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