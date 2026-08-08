What is the share price of Lyka Labs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lyka Labs is ₹67.62 as on .

What kind of stock is Lyka Labs? The Lyka Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lyka Labs? The market cap of Lyka Labs is ₹241.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lyka Labs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lyka Labs are ₹69.00 and ₹67.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lyka Labs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lyka Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lyka Labs is ₹109.85 and 52-week low of Lyka Labs is ₹44.49 as on .

How has the Lyka Labs performed historically in terms of returns? The Lyka Labs has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, 9.06% over 3 months, -35.94% over 1 year, -15.32% across 3 years, and -7.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lyka Labs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lyka Labs are -24.06 and 2.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global