Lyka Labs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LYKA LABS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹117.00 Closed
0.690.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lyka Labs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹118.00
₹117.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.50₹164.40
₹117.00
Open Price
₹117.10
Prev. Close
₹116.20
Volume
81,889

Lyka Labs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1118.67
  • R2119.83
  • R3121.67
  • Pivot
    116.83
  • S1115.67
  • S2113.83
  • S3112.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5128.08116.96
  • 10129.19116.34
  • 20129.6115.01
  • 50134.59112.58
  • 100128.78112.11
  • 200145.98115.6

Lyka Labs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.78-0.7221.941.56-25.24500.00206.28
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Lyka Labs Ltd. Share Holdings

Lyka Labs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Lyka Labs Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:19 AM

About Lyka Labs Ltd.

Lyka Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1976PLC008738 and registration number is 008738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Babulal Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kunal Gandhi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Yogesh B Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sandeep P Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhara P Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Godha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashil Mendosa
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Lyka Labs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lyka Labs Ltd.?

The market cap of Lyka Labs Ltd. is ₹387.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lyka Labs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lyka Labs Ltd. is -25.25 and PB ratio of Lyka Labs Ltd. is 7.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lyka Labs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lyka Labs Ltd. is ₹117.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lyka Labs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lyka Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lyka Labs Ltd. is ₹164.40 and 52-week low of Lyka Labs Ltd. is ₹88.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

