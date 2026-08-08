Here's the live share price of Lyka Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lyka Labs
|12.12
|-6.99
|9.06
|-3.26
|-35.94
|-15.32
|-7.12
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lyka Labs has declined 35.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Lyka Labs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.81
|65.21
|10
|62.74
|64.6
|20
|66.57
|65.54
|50
|66.68
|65.93
|100
|62
|66.46
|200
|70.82
|73.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lyka Labs saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.66%, FII holding fell to 0.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Lyka Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:08 PM IST IST
|Lyka Labs - 47Th AGM Of The Company To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026 At 12.30 PM Through Video Conferencing
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:03 PM IST IST
|Lyka Labs - Letter Sent To Shareholders
|Jul 17, 2026, 02:34 PM IST IST
|Lyka Labs - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 02:27 PM IST IST
|Lyka Labs - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Lyka Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1976PLC008738 and registration number is 008738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lyka Labs is ₹67.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lyka Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lyka Labs is ₹241.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lyka Labs are ₹69.00 and ₹67.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lyka Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lyka Labs is ₹109.85 and 52-week low of Lyka Labs is ₹44.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lyka Labs has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, 9.06% over 3 months, -35.94% over 1 year, -15.32% across 3 years, and -7.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lyka Labs are -24.06 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global