LVB’s net loss zooms to Rs 373 crores amid provisioning pressure

Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Monday reported a net loss of `373.49 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal, compared with a net loss of Rs 39.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The bank attributed widening of the net loss to higher provisioning due to increased NPAs, coupled with delay in getting the much-needed capital infusion. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 132.31 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. Total income fell 6.7 percent to Rs 762.47 crore, against Rs 817.51 crore.

Worsening its asset quality further, gross NPA of the bank stood 13.95 percent, up from 5.66 percent. Sequentially, it has gone up from 12.31 percent. The net NPA stood at 7.64 percent, up from 4.27 percent in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter, net NPA stood at 6.88 percent. The provision coverage ratio was at 55.93 percent from 46.75 percent.

Over the quarter, the bank reduced its exposure to the NBFCs, real estate and infrastructure sectors by Rs 800 crore. Exposure to the NBFC sector is currently at Rs 2,136 crore, which is 8.16 percent of the lending book. There is no NPA in this sector, according to P Mukherjee, MD & CEO.

The bank’s exposure to the real estate sector was Rs 3, 742 crore, which is 14.3% of the lending book. Of this, Rs 1,832 crore is to developers. Stress is to the tune of Rs 245 crore. “The exposure to LAPs is at Rs 959 crore. We have not noticed any particular stress in that book,” Mukherjee said.

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 7.57 percent as of December 31, 2018, against 9.67 percent as of September 30, 2018.

Net interest margin stood at 1.65 percent for the Q3FY19, against 1.74 percent for Q2FY 19. Net interest income was at Rs 138.79 crore, compared with Rs 219.67 crore for the third quarter last year and Rs 150.95 for the second quarter of FY19, the bank said in a statement.