Stocks in focus: Lupin, TVS Motor, United Spirits, Adani Power, among others to remain in action

Nifty futures were trading at 9,360 on the Singaporean Exchange, up 50 points or 0.53 per cent pointing at a gap-up opening for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. The expiry of futures and options (F&O) contracts of May series, positive global cues and newsflow related to coronavirus will be among major triggers for the indices. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 334.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,408.85 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. “We continue with our advice for traders to trade with a positive bias and look for stock-specific opportunities with good volumes as such pockets have potential to give decent returns,” said Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst – Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking).

Stocks in focus today:

Lupin, TVS Motor Company: Federal Bank, CEAT, Heidelbergcement India, Lupin, TVS Motor, IIFL Finance, Muthoot Capital Services, Radico Khaitan, Rain Industries, Tata Steel Long Products and Wendt (India) are among 24 companies are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Ujjivan Financial Services posted a nearly 80 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 77.43 crore in the quarter ended on March 31. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 43.15 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

United Spirits: United Spirits reported a net profit decline of 81 per cent at Rs 23.9 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

Reliance Industries-Rights Entitlement: RIL-RE closed with an 11 per cent gain at Rs 201.5 in Wednesday’s trade on high volumes. RIL-RE trading began on May 20 and Friday will be the last day for buying or selling rights entitlements on stock exchanges.

Adani Power: The company in a BSE filing informed that Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved setting up of a 1,320 MW capacity thermal power plant on supercritical technology in Madhya Pradesh.