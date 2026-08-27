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Lumino Industries Share Price

Sector
Cables

Lumino Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 27, 2026 and will close on Aug 31, 2026. The price band has been set at 78.00-82.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Lumino Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Lumino Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polycab India		-0.880.55-5.766.5128.2621.1637.29
KEI Industries		-2.4813.694.4210.642.9828.5650.16
R R Kabel		-3.0411.342.1485.01135.3732.8718.59
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-4.05-9.75-3.98-12.21-9.47-1.985.01
Diamond Power Infrastructure		-5.8710.1363.71141.06134.2425.59453.7
Finolex Cables		-2.0828.8218.4347.2956.486.5823.12
V-Marc India		-1.3636.63100.17236.2393.62169.38132.87
Universal Cables		-5.0125.6733.9130.37115.5854.257.27
Laser Power and Infra		1.777.1825.0725.0725.077.744.58
Advait Energy Transitions		2.46-7.223.5524.0554.3115.569.06
Dynamic Cables		2.910.641.4660.24.6926.546.37
Paramount Communications		-4.22-4.48-9.8275.4229.761.7737.22
Vidya Wires		-1.51-4.8-14.4661.7163.4817.810.33
Quadrant Future Tek		21.2513.5835.9838.521.68-2.47-1.49
Divine Power Energy		-2.14-0.3312.8891.93304.3654.930.03
Prime Cable Industries		14.9717.0191.28179.22174.5840.0322.39
Cords Cable Industries		5.521.698.4647.5140.1639.2736.7
Plaza Wires		4.7322.0111.6337.46-6.7-13.33-8.22
Bhadora Industries		0.4927.6859.3875.3314.62.171.3

Source: Dion Global

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About Lumino Industries

Lumino Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14293WB2005PLC102556 and registration number is 102556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2041.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Purushottam Dass Goel
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jay Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemant Sultania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shalu Laxmanraj Bhandari
    Independent Director

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