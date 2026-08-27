Lumino Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14293WB2005PLC102556 and registration number is 102556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2041.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.