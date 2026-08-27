Lumino Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 27, 2026 and will close on Aug 31, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹78.00-82.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polycab India
|-0.88
|0.55
|-5.76
|6.51
|28.26
|21.16
|37.29
|KEI Industries
|-2.48
|13.69
|4.42
|10.6
|42.98
|28.56
|50.16
|R R Kabel
|-3.04
|11.3
|42.14
|85.01
|135.37
|32.87
|18.59
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-4.05
|-9.75
|-3.98
|-12.21
|-9.47
|-1.98
|5.01
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|-5.87
|10.13
|63.71
|141.06
|134.2
|425.59
|453.7
|Finolex Cables
|-2.08
|28.82
|18.43
|47.29
|56.48
|6.58
|23.12
|V-Marc India
|-1.36
|36.63
|100.17
|236.2
|393.62
|169.38
|132.87
|Universal Cables
|-5.01
|25.67
|33.9
|130.37
|115.58
|54.2
|57.27
|Laser Power and Infra
|1.77
|7.18
|25.07
|25.07
|25.07
|7.74
|4.58
|Advait Energy Transitions
|2.46
|-7.22
|3.55
|24.05
|54.31
|15.56
|9.06
|Dynamic Cables
|2.9
|10.6
|41.46
|60.2
|4.69
|26.5
|46.37
|Paramount Communications
|-4.22
|-4.48
|-9.82
|75.42
|29.76
|1.77
|37.22
|Vidya Wires
|-1.51
|-4.8
|-14.46
|61.71
|63.48
|17.8
|10.33
|Quadrant Future Tek
|21.25
|13.58
|35.98
|38.52
|1.68
|-2.47
|-1.49
|Divine Power Energy
|-2.14
|-0.33
|12.88
|91.93
|304.36
|54.9
|30.03
|Prime Cable Industries
|14.97
|17.01
|91.28
|179.22
|174.58
|40.03
|22.39
|Cords Cable Industries
|5.5
|21.69
|8.46
|47.51
|40.16
|39.27
|36.7
|Plaza Wires
|4.73
|22.01
|11.63
|37.46
|-6.7
|-13.33
|-8.22
|Bhadora Industries
|0.49
|27.68
|59.38
|75.33
|14.6
|2.17
|1.3
Source: Dion Global
Lumino Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14293WB2005PLC102556 and registration number is 102556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2041.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global