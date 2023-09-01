Follow Us

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LUHARUKA MEDIA & INFRA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.61 Closed
-1.9-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.55₹3.77
₹3.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.11₹6.00
₹3.61
Open Price
₹3.76
Prev. Close
₹3.68
Volume
3,57,052

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.74
  • R23.86
  • R33.96
  • Pivot
    3.64
  • S13.52
  • S23.42
  • S33.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.433.51
  • 102.473.44
  • 202.433.41
  • 502.613.42
  • 1002.463.43
  • 2002.963.33

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.396.492.85-2.4328.01387.84636.73
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd.

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1987PLC044094 and registration number is 044094. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Apeksha Kadam
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Milin Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. is ₹33.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. is 52.86 and PB ratio of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. is 2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. is ₹6.00 and 52-week low of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd. is ₹2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

icon
Market Data