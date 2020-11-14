Lucknow Municipal Corp’s Rs 200-crore maiden municipal bond oversubscribed by 225%

The considerable investor interest evinced by the over-subscription of this issue,especially in the times of Covid,is in dicative of improving economic environment in the country,” LMC chief finance officer Maha Milind Lal said.

“This is UP government’s first attempt at floating a municipal bond under the AMRUT Scheme and is also the first municipal bond issue from north India. The considerable investor interest evinced by the over-subscription of this issue, especially in the times of Covid, is indicative of improving economic environment in the country,” LMC chief finance officer Maha Milind Lal said.