Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|47.04
|162.15
|171.34
|197.29
|0.96
|-6.28
|9.32
|7.10
|-36.80
|24.63
|24.63
|0.71
|5.18
|-21.82
|21.66
|-2.55
|524.04
|299.76
|21.12
|36.25
|47.48
|57.33
|48.35
|285.57
|-9.15
|0.87
|1.47
|28.46
|43.09
|-14.31
|571.49
|126.97
|2.19
|10.14
|-10.40
|28.24
|55.57
|45.61
|140.46
|9.76
|29.13
|45.43
|34.80
|-33.48
|-69.27
|-88.53
|-7.51
|-21.88
|-30.27
|-16.46
|-19.35
|-7.41
|-10.87
|-2.66
|-8.74
|-9.81
|13.45
|9.56
|114.69
|132.22
|-6.86
|-22.26
|-60.58
|582.83
|907.12
|1,754.48
|2,683.64
|15.46
|25.75
|107.90
|157.34
|604.43
|347.06
|418.18
|4.99
|8.44
|30.41
|79.03
|36.28
|245.05
|351.85
|6.10
|4.82
|0
|-12.12
|-22.32
|383.33
|27.94
|8.64
|13.70
|3.04
|0.92
|-50.28
|-65.46
|-92.36
|4.65
|-9.55
|10.43
|5.26
|-42.49
|-47.83
|-35.48
|-1.69
|-9.16
|-12.55
|-21.31
|-16.18
|-24.40
|-30.15
|-2.02
|-1.17
|10.28
|17.22
|76.40
|52.33
|52.33
|-3.85
|23.26
|14.29
|26.57
|-8.23
|182.67
|332.65
|0
|0
|39.36
|-39.61
|-50.85
|-49.74
|-47.72
|10.73
|-3.42
|14.63
|24.05
|66.01
|-4.08
|-4.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lucent Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MP2010PLC023011 and registration number is 023011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lucent Industries Ltd. is ₹59.22 Cr as on May 05, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lucent Industries Ltd. is -448.64 and PB ratio of Lucent Industries Ltd. is 4.09 as on May 05, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lucent Industries Ltd. is ₹39.48 as on May 05, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lucent Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lucent Industries Ltd. is ₹39.48 and 52-week low of Lucent Industries Ltd. is ₹15.06 as on May 05, 2023.