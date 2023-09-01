What is the Market Cap of Lucent Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Lucent Industries Ltd. is ₹59.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lucent Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lucent Industries Ltd. is -448.64 and PB ratio of Lucent Industries Ltd. is 4.09 as on .

What is the share price of Lucent Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lucent Industries Ltd. is ₹39.48 as on .