LUCENT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.48 Closed
00
As on May 5, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Lucent Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.48₹39.48
₹39.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.06₹39.48
₹39.48
Open Price
₹39.48
Prev. Close
₹39.48
Volume
0

Lucent Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.48
  • R239.48
  • R339.48
  • Pivot
    39.48
  • S139.48
  • S239.48
  • S339.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.236.07
  • 1017.1532.55
  • 2015.427.68
  • 5014.9821.24
  • 10012.3116.44
  • 2006.270

Lucent Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
21.1236.2547.4857.3348.35285.57-9.15
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08

Lucent Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Lucent Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lucent Industries Ltd.

Lucent Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MP2010PLC023011 and registration number is 023011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pareshbhai Sengal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aman Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Manisha Maneklal Patel
    Director

FAQs on Lucent Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lucent Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Lucent Industries Ltd. is ₹59.22 Cr as on May 05, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lucent Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lucent Industries Ltd. is -448.64 and PB ratio of Lucent Industries Ltd. is 4.09 as on May 05, 2023.

What is the share price of Lucent Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lucent Industries Ltd. is ₹39.48 as on May 05, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lucent Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lucent Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lucent Industries Ltd. is ₹39.48 and 52-week low of Lucent Industries Ltd. is ₹15.06 as on May 05, 2023.

