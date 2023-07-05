scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

LTIMindtree stock jumps over 1% today as IT major set to replace HDFC in Nifty 50; HDFC tanks 2%

LTIMindtree stock rose 1.32% to Rs 5324.3 on Tuesday while HDFC share price tanked 2.31% to Rs 2814.25.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
LTIMindtree share price today

LTIMindtree share price jumped 1.32% to Rs 5324.3 today after the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices decided to exclude HDFC and include LTIMindtree in Nifty50 with effect from July 13. Jindal Steel & Power is going to replace HDFC in the Nifty 100 index and LTIMindtree in the Nifty Next 50 index, while Mankind Pharma will replace HDFC in the Nifty 500 index and Jindal Steel & Power in the Nifty Midcap 150 index. LIC Housing Finance will replace HDFC in the Nifty Financial Services index. HDFC’s share price tanked 2.31% to Rs 2814.25.

More Stories on
HDFC
Nifty 50

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 10:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS