LTIMindtree stock jumps over 1% today as IT major set to replace HDFC in Nifty 50; HDFC tanks 2%

LTIMindtree share price jumped 1.32% to Rs 5324.3 today after the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices decided to exclude HDFC and include LTIMindtree in Nifty50 with effect from July 13. Jindal Steel & Power is going to replace HDFC in the Nifty 100 index and LTIMindtree in the Nifty Next 50 index, while Mankind Pharma will replace HDFC in the Nifty 500 index and Jindal Steel & Power in the Nifty Midcap 150 index. LIC Housing Finance will replace HDFC in the Nifty Financial Services index. HDFC’s share price tanked 2.31% to Rs 2814.25.
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex open flat, NSE index below 19350; Bank Nifty below 45300, Genus Power jumps 9%