The share price of LTIMindtree fell 3.3% to Rs 4,965 on its first quarterly earnings. The sixth largest IT player reported a net profit of Rs 1,152.3 crore, up 3.4% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 1,114 crore. Although confronted with macroeconomic headwinds, LTIMindtree posted a marginal increase in its Q1 revenue at Rs 8,702 crore, up by 0.12% sequentially.

Stock Call: LTIMindtree

Emkay: Hold

“LTIMindtree posted steady performance in Q1; revenue increased 0.1% QoQ to $1,059 million, a tad lower than our estimates. Deal wins remained healthy at $1.41 billion, with book-to-bill staying stable at 1.3x. BFSI saw muted performance due to some clients continuing with hiring freezes, elongated decision cycles, and slower ramp-ups. Q1 played out mostly in line with Management expectations, but sustained hiring freezes, particularly by BFSI clients, and delay in decision making are expected to weigh on the pace of recovery and the double-digit growth aspiration for FY24. We lower FY24-26E EPS by 0.2-1.2%, factoring-in the Q1 performance and the anticipated slower recovery. We maintain HOLD, with unchanged TP of Rs 4,950/share, at 23x Jun-25E EPS.”

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Neutral

“While LTIM delivered strong order inflow of $1.41 billion in 1Q, the management retracted from providing FY24 guidance and acknowledged that double-digit growth seems challenging in FY24. Given the limited visibility on deal starts, we expect LTIM’s revenue growth recovery to be gradual, and estimate FY24 USD CC revenue growth at 7.3% on-year. We continue to see LTIM as well placed to gain from a healthy mix of cost-takeout deals and transformation spending. We expect a strong recovery in FY25, with a USD revenue CAGR of 11% over FY23-25E despite weak macro. Our TP of Rs 4,700 implies 23x FY25E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating.”

LTIMindtree joins Nifty 50

LTIMindtree achieved a significant milestone in its growth journey by being included in the Nifty 50 index of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE). This recognition underscores LTIMindtree’s rapid consolidation and emergence as a leading player in the market since the merger and its commitment to delivering value to stakeholders. The stock joined the benchmark index following the delisting of HDFC shares on 13 July.