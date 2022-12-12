LTIMindtree, Laurus Labs among 29 NSE stocks to fall 52-week lows, 61 hit 52-week highs

After falling over 0.7% in the morning trade, benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex recoup their losses to trade mildly in the green. Nifty reclaims the 18500 level, trading 0.1% up, while Sensex gains 35 points from previous close to trade at 62,217. The broader markets shifted from losses to gains. Sectorally, all indices started in the red as well before erasing losses to trade higher. Bank Nifty reclaims its 43,700 level, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Media are up 0.5%. HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, Coal India, Divis Lab, HDFC Bank, Nestle India and IndusInd Bank are among the top gainers, with Coal India up 1.94%. The biggest laggards are Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Infosys, Titan and HDFC Life. Asian Paints is trading 1.72% down.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 124 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Aditya Vision, Bengal & Assam Company, Blue Star, B-Right Realestate, Bharat Argi Fert & Realty, IIFL Finance, Godfrey Phillips India, Gravita India, GRP, Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries, Jindal Worldwide, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Medico Remedies, Munoth Financial Services, Revathi Equipment, PSP Projects, West Leisure Resorts, Themis Medicare, United Breweries, Varun Beverages and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 20 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Matrimony.com, Plastibends India, Neogen Chemicals, Mangalam Organics, Sirca Paints India, Tejnaksh Healthcare, AAA Technologies, Ambo Agritec were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 61 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Kamdhenu, Fourth Dimension Solutions, Medico Remedies, Punjab & Sind Bank, Sirca Paints India, United Polyfab Gujarat, VIP Clothing, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Gravita India, IIFL Finance, Godfrey Phillips India are among others.

Alternatively, 29 stocks including DCX Systems, Golden Tobacco, LTIMindtree, Laurus Labs, AAA Technologies, Rossari Biotech, South West Pinnacle Exploration among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

Mask Investments, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, VA Tech Wabag, Thomas Cook (India) are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.