LTIMindtree, Larsen & Toubro, Dalmia Bharat among 136 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 12 touch 52-week lows

The benchmark equity indices were trading mostly in green territory during the intraday trade on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 20,009, up by 0.06% points, while the BSE Sensex was trading up by 110.12 points at 67,237.20. The broader indices were trading in the red zone. The Nifty Next 50 tumbled 2%, while midcap and smallcap stocks also faced sharp corrections. The sectoral indices also largely traded in the red, with the exception of Nifty IT and Nifty, which were up by 0.76% and 0.24%, respectively.

The relative volatility in the market was higher and the VIX was up by 4.69%.

IRFC, RVNL, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, LTIMindtree, AstraZeneca Pharma India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Kalyani Investment Company, Sundaram Finance, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Dalmia Bharat, Rolex Rings, Kaynes Technology India, TCPL Packaging, Grasim Industries, TVS Motor Company, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Finolex Cables, Lupin, Bharat Forge, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Axis Bank, Eimco Elecon (India), Dhanuka Agritech, Wheels India, JSW Steel, Macrotech Developers, Gravita India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Prince Pipes And Fittings, Berger Paints (I), Andhra Paper, Kaveri Seed Company, Chalet Hotels, 360 ONE WAM, Rossell India, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Ujjivan Financial Services, Shanthi Gears, Kfin Technologies, Rishabh Instruments, PDS, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries, Wipro, Seshasayee Paper & Boards, Adani Power, Sigachi Industries, Usha Martin, Verto Advertising, Steel Strips Wheels, KNR Constructions, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Exide Industries, Pressman Advertising, The Karnataka Bank, NTPC, and Rail Vikas Nigam were among 136 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Aeroflex Industries, Atal Realtech, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals, Lords Chloro Alkali, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores and Blue Coast Hotels were among 12 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Elgi Equipments, Sigachi Industries, Adroit Infotech, Websol Energy System, Cantabil Retail India and ITI were among the volume gainers.