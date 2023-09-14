scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

LTIMindtree, Hindalco, Macrotech Developers among 99 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 4 touch 52-week lows

The most active stocks on the NSE included HDFC Bank, RVNL, BHEL, IRFC, NBCC (India), Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindalco, Reliance Industries and PNB.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
52 week high, low
The Nifty 50 hit a new all-time high of 20,167.65, while the BSE Sensex also joined the rally and hit a fresh all-time high of 67,771.05 during the early trade. (Photo: Reuters)

After rallying to fresh all-time highs, the benchmark indices are taking a breather though most of the market is in green territory. Both the Nifty and Sensex are flat at the moment. Previously, the Nifty 50 hit a new all-time high of 20,167.65, while the BSE Sensex also joined the rally and hit a fresh all-time high of 67,771.05 in early trade. The broader indices are  trading in the green with gains led by mid- and small-cap stocks. The Bank Nifty is up by 0.11% at 45,959.65. The other sectoral indices also traded largely in green except for Pharma, FMCG, and Financial Services stocks, which faced marginal corrections of 0.10%, 0.28%, and 0.07%, respectively.

The relative volatility in the market is significantly lower, and the VIX is down by 0.14%.

HDFC Bank, RVNL, BHEL, IRFC, NBCC (India), Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindalco, Reliance Industries and PNB are among the most active stocks on the NSE. 

Also Read
Also Read

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Procter & Gamble Hygiene &Health Care, Maruti Suzuki India, Gillette India, LTIMindtree, L&T Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan Company, TCPL Packaging, Grasim Industries, Revathi Equipment, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, IndusInd Bank, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Axis Bank, Tata Metaliks, Bharti Airtel, CARE Ratings, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Tata Steel Long Products, Macrotech Developers, Berger Paints (I), Avadh Sugar & Energy, Magadh Sugar & Energy, PNB Housing Finance, Silver Touch Technologies, Kalyani Steels, Bcl Industries, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, NIIT Learning Systems, Hindalco Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Aarti Pharmalabs, Uttam Sugar Mills, Balrampur Chini Mills, Wipro, Selan Exploration Technology, The Tinplate Company of India, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Canara Bank, Jai Balaji Industries, Aster DM Healthcare, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Tata Coffee, Religare Enterprises, Bank of Baroda, , ITI, ONGC, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Websol Energy System, NMDC, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Tata Steel, Mawana Sugars, Kotak Nifty 50 value 20 ETF, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Bank of India, Thomas Scott (India) and PNB are among 99 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Also Read

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Blue Coast Hotels, Dangee Dums and  Vaxtex Cotfab are among 4 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

AVG Logistics, Avanti Feeds, PPAP Automotive, Kalyani Steels, Harrisons Malayalam, Aster DM Healthcare, Kiri Industries. Elgi Rubber Company and Silver Touch Technologies are among the volume gainers.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 14:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS