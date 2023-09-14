LTIMindtree, Hindalco, Macrotech Developers among 99 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 4 touch 52-week lows

After rallying to fresh all-time highs, the benchmark indices are taking a breather though most of the market is in green territory. Both the Nifty and Sensex are flat at the moment. Previously, the Nifty 50 hit a new all-time high of 20,167.65, while the BSE Sensex also joined the rally and hit a fresh all-time high of 67,771.05 in early trade. The broader indices are trading in the green with gains led by mid- and small-cap stocks. The Bank Nifty is up by 0.11% at 45,959.65. The other sectoral indices also traded largely in green except for Pharma, FMCG, and Financial Services stocks, which faced marginal corrections of 0.10%, 0.28%, and 0.07%, respectively.

The relative volatility in the market is significantly lower, and the VIX is down by 0.14%.

HDFC Bank, RVNL, BHEL, IRFC, NBCC (India), Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindalco, Reliance Industries and PNB are among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Procter & Gamble Hygiene &Health Care, Maruti Suzuki India, Gillette India, LTIMindtree, L&T Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan Company, TCPL Packaging, Grasim Industries, Revathi Equipment, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, IndusInd Bank, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Axis Bank, Tata Metaliks, Bharti Airtel, CARE Ratings, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Tata Steel Long Products, Macrotech Developers, Berger Paints (I), Avadh Sugar & Energy, Magadh Sugar & Energy, PNB Housing Finance, Silver Touch Technologies, Kalyani Steels, Bcl Industries, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, NIIT Learning Systems, Hindalco Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Aarti Pharmalabs, Uttam Sugar Mills, Balrampur Chini Mills, Wipro, Selan Exploration Technology, The Tinplate Company of India, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Canara Bank, Jai Balaji Industries, Aster DM Healthcare, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Tata Coffee, Religare Enterprises, Bank of Baroda, , ITI, ONGC, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Websol Energy System, NMDC, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Tata Steel, Mawana Sugars, Kotak Nifty 50 value 20 ETF, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Bank of India, Thomas Scott (India) and PNB are among 99 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Blue Coast Hotels, Dangee Dums and Vaxtex Cotfab are among 4 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

AVG Logistics, Avanti Feeds, PPAP Automotive, Kalyani Steels, Harrisons Malayalam, Aster DM Healthcare, Kiri Industries. Elgi Rubber Company and Silver Touch Technologies are among the volume gainers.