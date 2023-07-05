LTIMindtree, Genus Power, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank among 116 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 9 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in red in the intraday session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 dipped 11.90 points or 0.06% to 19,377.10 and 30-share Sensex fell 89.12 points or 0.14% to 65,389.93. All broader market indices were in green – Nifty Next 50 rose 0.66%, Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.35%, Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 0.67% and Nifty Total Market rose 0.15%. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.32%, Nifty Financial Service tumbled 0.8%, Nifty Auto gained 0.94%, Nifty FMCG jumped 1.42% and Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.86%. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bandhan Bank, PNB, ITC, Axis Bank and HeroMotocorp were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Anand Rathi Wealth, Angel One, AVG Logistics, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bajaj Finance, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Bijlee, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Can Fin Homes, Capacit’e Infraprojects, CCL Products (India), Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CMS Info Systems, Coforge, Colgate Palmolive (India), Dreamfolks Services, Dynamatic Technologies, Elecon Engineering Company, Electrosteel Castings, eMudhra, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ethos, Exide Industries, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, FDC, Foods & Inns, Fusion Micro Finance, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Genus Power Infrastructures, GHCL Textiles, Globus Spirits, Goldstone Technologies, GPT Infraprojects, Gufic Biosciences, HBL Power Systems, HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Unilever, HPL Electric & Power, ICICI Bank, IDFC, Indian Hume Pipe Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Ind-Swift Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, ITC, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jagran Prakashan, JBM Auto, Jindal Saw, Jindal Steel & Power, JITF Infralogistics, Jindal Stainless, Karur Vysya Bank, Kaynes Technology India, KDDL, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Kriti Industries (India), The Karnataka Bank, LTIMindtree, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Maharashtra Scooters, Manorama Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Munjal Showa, Muthoot Finance, Ndr Auto Components, NRB Bearing, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Patel Engineering, Power Finance Corporation, Poonawalla Fincorp, Power Mech Projects, Raymond, RBL Bank, Repco Home Finance, Repro India, Rico Auto Industries, R. S. Software (India), Sandhar Technologies, Sanghvi Movers, Sat Industries, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Shriram Finance, SJS Enterprises, SJVN, Steel Strips Wheels, Sundaram Finance, Sundram Fasteners, Sunflag Iron And Steel Company, Swaraj Engines, Swelect Energy Systems, Tech Mahindra, Time Technoplast, Ujjivan Financial Services, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V2 Retail and Vardhman Polytex were among 116 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

BEML Land Assets, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, HMA Agro Industries, Jet Airways (India), Arshiya, Paras Petrofils, Sanco Industries and Viji Finance were among 9 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Apollo Micro Systems, JITF Infralogistics, MMTC, Bedmutha Industries, Shivam Autotech, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Sunflag Iron And Steel Company, eMudhra, Dredging Corporation of India, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, Maithan Alloys, Laxmi Cotspin, KDDL, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Munjal Auto Industries, NRB Bearing, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi), Hisar Metal Industries, HPL Electric & Power, BF Utilities, Themis Medicare, Aegis Logistics and Genus Power Infrastructures were among the volume gainers.