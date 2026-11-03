A smile, a sidestep and a carefully chosen sentence. That is how Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman handled one of the most-anticipated questions in Indian markets right now: will the upcoming Budget bring tax relief for foreign investors? She did not say yes. She did not say no. But what she did say has set the market talking.

The moment came at the FE Leadership Awards, where Sitharaman was the chief guest. During a fireside chat with Financial Express Editor Shyamal Majumdar, he asked what many investors have been wondering – would the Budget “roll out the red carpet” for foreign portfolio investors, the overseas funds that pour dollars into Indian shares and bonds?

Her reply began with an acknowledgment. “I appreciate and recognise the concerns and anxieties prevailing among retail investors and equity market participants,” she said.

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LTCG tax debate returns ahead of Budget 2027

To see why this matters, it helps to understand the tax at the centre of it. LTCG stands for long-term capital gains tax. When you buy shares and sell them after holding for more than a year, the profit you make is taxed at a fixed rate.

Many investors feel this tax eats into their returns and discourages people from staying invested in stocks. Foreign funds, which can park money anywhere in the world, compare such taxes across countries before deciding where to invest. A lower tax bill can make India look more attractive.

For listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds, gains exceeding the applicable annual exemption limit are taxed at 12.5%, under the current framework. The increase in the LTCG tax rate from 10% to 12.5% was announced in the July 2024 Budget.

Why the Finance Minister says the situation has changed

Sitharaman referred to 2023-24, when India recorded strong foreign capital inflows, and said the taxation framework was similar during that period.

She acknowledged that foreign institutional investor outflows had increased but indicated that the trend was beginning to change.

“These flows have started reversing, and foreign investors are beginning to return,” she said.

However, she did not confirm whether the government was considering a reduction in LTCG tax or any specific changes to the taxation framework in the upcoming Budget.

‘We need capital’: Why equity markets matter for growth

The discussion also moved beyond foreign investor flows to the broader question of how India will fund its economic expansion. Sitharaman said the country needs adequate capital to maintain growth of more than 7%, with equity funding becoming increasingly important.

“At a time when economic growth is important and people are putting in their best efforts to sustain growth of over 7%, we need capital to maintain that momentum,” she said.

She pointed out that the government had spent considerable time strengthening the country’s bond market, but there were now increasing calls for similar attention to the equity market.

“I would not want to say more at this stage, but I recognise these concerns,” Sitharaman said.

Will Budget 2027 offer relief to foreign investors?

When asked directly whether the government would make a concerted effort to attract foreign capital, Sitharaman avoided giving any specific assurance. She said the government would first engage with stakeholders, understand their concerns and assess what measures could realistically be taken.

“We will hear all the stakeholders, understand what the government can realistically do and then act accordingly,” she said.

The interviewer again asked whether the Budget would roll out the red carpet for foreign investors. Sitharaman responded with a lighter remark, pointing out that such an announcement could create questions about whether overseas investors were being given preference over domestic investors.

She said she did not want to make a statement that could be interpreted as the government favouring foreign investors over Indian investors.

What investors need to watch

For now, the Finance Minister’s remarks leave the door open for further discussions on equity market taxation, but do not indicate a confirmed LTCG tax cut.

Investors will have to wait for the Budget to see whether the government translates its acknowledgement of market concerns into any specific policy changes.