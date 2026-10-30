Imagine a shop that charges visitors a fee whenever they leave with a profit. Some visitors stop coming. Now imagine the shop is thinking of lowering that fee. Would they return? That is the question facing India’s stock market.

Given the latest buzz about LTCG tax tweaks, global investment bank Jefferies believes that any reduction in equity taxes could improve foreign portfolio investor (FPI) sentiment and encourage fresh inflows into Indian equities. This could also provide support to the Indian rupee, which has faced pressure from sustained foreign capital outflows, they added.

Jefferies has outlined 5 sectors that could potentially gain if the FIIs buying in India started picking up. However, readers must remember that there is no official information on the LTCG tax cut buzz and this is just an hypothetical assumption on possibilities.

Sector allocation: Financials, IT, and Staples see combined $36 billion outflows

If foreign money returns, Jefferies believes that sectors that have faced heavy selling could attract a larger share of those inflows.

As per the Jefferies report, financials have seen the highest net foreign portfolio investor outflows since October 2024, amounting to $16 billion. Information Technology and consumer staples followed, with outflows of $10 billion each.

Within these segments, Jefferies identifies banks as a key preference. It also favours energy, particularly Reliance Industries, utilities and real estate.

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The global investment bank also prefers large-cap stocks over mid-caps. Large-cap stocks have underperformed by 5 percentage points in 2026 and are trading at a 23% discount to their 10-year average valuation, compared with the historical discount of 20%.

Taxation timeline: From 2004 exemption to 2024 LTCG rate increase to 12.5%

India’s equity taxation has changed several times over the past two decades. In 2004, the government abolished LTCG tax on listed shares held for more than one year. At the same time, it introduced Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and set short-term capital gains (STCG) tax at 10%.

However, the tax exemption did not last permanently. LTCG tax was reintroduced at 10% in 2018, while STT continued. The rates were subsequently increased in 2024, taking LTCG tax to 12.5% and STCG tax to 20%.

The debate now centres on whether a reduction could make Indian equities more competitive for foreign investors.

According to Jefferies, “LTCG on equities is exempt for FPIs in several EMs.” However, foreign portfolio investors in India currently face tax rates similar to domestic investors, with 12.5% on long-term gains and 20% on short-term gains.

Now, one of the other key questions remains here is that could the government consider a different tax structure for foreign investors?

The possibility remains open, particularly as policymakers look to improve foreign capital flows.

3 Tax routes: Differential FPI rates, dollar indexation, and overall tax cuts

A reduction in equity taxes does not necessarily have to apply to every investor. According to the global investment bank Jefferies, the government has three possible routes to consider.

One option is to reduce both long-term and short-term capital gains tax rates across the board. Another option is to offer foreign portfolio investors a lower LTCG tax rate. The third is to calculate gains for foreign investors in US dollar terms, which could provide some indexation benefits.

Jefferies noted that “a differential treatment for FPIs on equity taxation cannot be ruled out.”

Fiscal impact: Equity LTCG and STT account for 8% of direct tax revenue

The government would have to consider the revenue it could lose from lower tax collections.

According to Jefferies, equity LTCG collections stood at Rs 1.3 lakh crore in FY25, the latest available data point. This was also a period when Indian markets were nearing their peaks. Collections could be lower now.

Meanwhile, Securities Transaction Tax collections for FY27 are currently running at an annualised pace of around Rs 85,000 crore.

Together, equity LTCG tax and STT accounted for 8% of direct tax collections and 5% of total gross tax revenue in FY25.

The global investment bank highlighted that “govt. may need to offset potential revenue loss from any LTCG tax reduction.”

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Why could foreign investors return to Indian markets?

Foreign investors have been selling Indian equities, adding pressure to domestic markets and the rupee. According to Jefferies, total equity market-related exits by foreign portfolio investors, foreign promoters and foreign private equity investors have reached $110 billion since April 2025.

Foreign investors are also underweight on India. An analysis of 70 large emerging market funds with assets under management of $380 billion shows that India is underweight by 0.3 percentage points, compared with its 10-year average overweight position of 2.2 percentage points.

There is already an example of how tax relief can influence foreign flows. Following tax concessions for foreign investors in government securities, debt-related FPI inflows picked up to $9 billion during June and July 2026.

Jefferies believes a similar improvement in sentiment could follow an equity LTCG tax cut, potentially supporting both the stock market and the rupee.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.