L&T to consider buyback offer on August 23

Larsen and Toubro will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company on Thursday. The company informed the stock exchanges on Saturday, that the proposal will be taken up by the company in a board meeting to be held on August 23. The company did not share details of the buyback offer. As per the firm’s internal code for prevention of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for the company’s directors/officers and designated employees from Monday till Friday, it said.