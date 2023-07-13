L&T stock jumps over 1% today after company says it supplied various components for Chandrayaan-3 mission

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price jumped 1.28% to Rs 2,485 today after the company announced its successful contribution to India’s upcoming moon mission, Chandrayaan-3. In a recent regulatory filing, L&T revealed that it has supplied various essential components for the mission, reinforcing its significant role in the country’s space exploration endeavors.

Manufactured at L&T’s cutting-edge facility in Powai, the company produced key components like the “middle segment and nozzle bucket flange” for Chandrayaan-3. Additionally, L&T’s aerospace manufacturing facility in Coimbatore played a vital role in supplying components such as ground and flight umbilical plates, showcasing their expertise and commitment to the mission.

AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head of L&T Defence, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the expanding opportunities in the space sector, stating, “The space sector is opening up for the Indian industry, and we will leverage this long association with ISRO to play a bigger role in space programmes of the future.” L&T ensured that all the subsystems were delivered ahead of schedule, highlighting their efficiency and dedication.

This is not the first time L&T has been involved in India’s space missions. The company has previously contributed to the production of hardware for Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2, Gaganyaan, and Mangalyaan missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Their continued involvement underscores their expertise and commitment to advancing the country’s space exploration endeavors.

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission by India, is scheduled to launch on July 14 at 2:35 pm. It serves as a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, which experienced a crash landing in September 2019 due to a software glitch. With L&T’s contributions and the dedication of the entire team, Chandrayaan-3 aims to achieve new milestones in lunar exploration.

L&T, with its extensive experience and global presence, is a USD 23-billion multinational company known for its expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, as well as its advanced manufacturing capabilities and services. Operating in over 50 countries, L&T continues to contribute significantly to various sectors and projects worldwide.

(With agency inputs)