scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

L&T stock jumps over 1% today after company says it supplied various components for Chandrayaan-3 mission

L&T stock jumped over 1% today after the company announced its successful contribution to India’s upcoming moon mission, Chandrayaan-3.

Written by FE Business
Larsen and Toubro
Larsen and Toubro has also previously contributed to the production of hardware for Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2, Gaganyaan, and Mangalyaan missions of the ISRO.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price jumped 1.28% to Rs 2,485 today after the company announced its successful contribution to India’s upcoming moon mission, Chandrayaan-3. In a recent regulatory filing, L&T revealed that it has supplied various essential components for the mission, reinforcing its significant role in the country’s space exploration endeavors.

Manufactured at L&T’s cutting-edge facility in Powai, the company produced key components like the “middle segment and nozzle bucket flange” for Chandrayaan-3. Additionally, L&T’s aerospace manufacturing facility in Coimbatore played a vital role in supplying components such as ground and flight umbilical plates, showcasing their expertise and commitment to the mission.

Also Read

AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head of L&T Defence, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the expanding opportunities in the space sector, stating, “The space sector is opening up for the Indian industry, and we will leverage this long association with ISRO to play a bigger role in space programmes of the future.” L&T ensured that all the subsystems were delivered ahead of schedule, highlighting their efficiency and dedication.

Also Read

This is not the first time L&T has been involved in India’s space missions. The company has previously contributed to the production of hardware for Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2, Gaganyaan, and Mangalyaan missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Their continued involvement underscores their expertise and commitment to advancing the country’s space exploration endeavors.

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission by India, is scheduled to launch on July 14 at 2:35 pm. It serves as a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, which experienced a crash landing in September 2019 due to a software glitch. With L&T’s contributions and the dedication of the entire team, Chandrayaan-3 aims to achieve new milestones in lunar exploration.

L&T, with its extensive experience and global presence, is a USD 23-billion multinational company known for its expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, as well as its advanced manufacturing capabilities and services. Operating in over 50 countries, L&T continues to contribute significantly to various sectors and projects worldwide.

(With agency inputs)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 15:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS