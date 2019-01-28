L&T share price zooms 4% after strong Q3 results

Shares of Larsen & Toubro jumped in early trade Monday after the infra major reported robust Q3 results.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro jumped in early trade Monday after the infra major reported robust Q3 results. L&T shares zoomed by more than 4 per cent to Rs 1,337.90 in the morning trade. Backed by strong execution momentum in project businesses and robust performance in services segment, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday beat analyst expectations on all fronts for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The heavy engineering and infrastructure major reported a good 37 per cent year-on-year jump in the consolidated net profit of the firm to Rs 2,042 crore, while the revenue from operations for the quarter surged a smart 24 per cent y-o-y to Rs 35,709 crore.

Also read: Share Market Live: Sensex up 60 points, Nifty above 10,750; Zee Entertainment zooms 14%; Maruti Suzuki down

Strong performance by services and realty segment led to a 27 per cent y-o-y growth in Ebitda to Rs 4,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the 30-share index declined by 180.50 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 35,845.04, after rising to 36,124.26 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty lost 60.70 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 10,719.85.

The rupee gained as much as 21 paise in the early morning trade on Monday to 70.96 per US dollar from the previous close of 71.17 per US dollar. The domestic currency today opened at 70.96 per US dollar, up 21 paise from the previous close, data available with the Bloomberg website showed.