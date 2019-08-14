L&T plans to raise up to Rs 1,400 crore via NCDs

By: |
Published: August 14, 2019 12:57:53 PM

"The company proposes to issue rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,400 crore on private placement basis," L&T said in a regulatory filing. Shares of L&T were trading 1.32 per cent higher at Rs 1,331.10 apiece on BSE.

L&T, NCD, Larsen and Toubro, l&t share, l&t infotech, l&t  mutual fundThe company did not elaborate on the reasons for raising funds.

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,400 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The company, however, did not elaborate on the reasons for raising funds.

“The company proposes to issue rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,400 crore on private placement basis,” L&T said in a regulatory filing. Shares of L&T were trading 1.32 per cent higher at Rs 1,331.10 apiece on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. L&T plans to raise up to Rs 1,400 crore via NCDs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop