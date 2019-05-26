L&T picks up Mindtree shares worth Rs 316 crore this week

By: |
Published: May 26, 2019 10:42:08 AM

The development assumes significance as L&T has already acquired around 20 per cent stake in the mid-sized IT firm from V G Siddhartha and Cafe Coffee Day and is keen to increase its shareholding up to 66 per cent.

L&T, Mindtree, Mindtree share, Mindtree news, Mindtree stock, market newL&T picks up Mindtree shares worth Rs 316 crore this week

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has raised its stake in IT firm Mindtree by about 2 per cent between May 20-24 by picking up shares worth over Rs 316 crore, according to regulatory data. The development assumes significance as L&T has already acquired around 20 per cent stake in the mid-sized IT firm from V G Siddhartha and Cafe Coffee Day and is keen to increase its shareholding up to 66 per cent.

According to BSE data, L&T acquired shares from the open market throughout the week with the highest quantum of shares being purchased on May 24 when it picked up nearly 25 lakh shares of Mindtree at Rs 980 apiece. A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that the company spent over Rs 316 crore during the week for these transactions which took its overall shareholding to 28.45 per cent from 26.48 per cent at the start of the week.

In multiple tranches, L&T mopped up about 32.25 lakh shares during the said week. Shares of Mindtree ended flat at Rs 980 apiece on the BSE on Friday. In March, L&T mounted a hostile takeover bid on Mindtree when it entered into a deal to buy Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha’s 20.32 per cent stake in Mindtree and also placed an order with brokers to pick up another 15 per cent of the company shares from the open market.

Subsequent to these deals, L&T was to also make an open offer to buy additional stake. In all, the infrastructure major is eyeing up to 66 per cent stake in Mindtree for around Rs 10,800 crore. L&T’s open offer – which was earlier slated to begin on May 14 – has been postponed as the engineering major is awaiting a nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In a recent interview to PTI, L&T Group Chairman A M Naik had said the acquisition of Mindtree is the topmost agenda for the company at the moment.

“Right now, our mind is completely occupied on Mindtree and I hope, we will be able to eventually make this into a big company as well…We have got around 26 per cent stake in Mindtree and now, we will wait till we get 51 per cent,” he had said adding that the offer would be launched in a fortnight’s time.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. L&T picks up Mindtree shares worth Rs 316 crore this week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition