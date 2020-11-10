  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T Finance to raise Rs 3,000 crore via rights issue

By: |
November 10, 2020 1:00 AM

NBFCs such as Mahindra Finance and Shriram Transport Finance have raised Rs 3,089 crore and Rs 1,500 crore through their respective rights issues.

The lender said details of the rights issue, including price and entitlement ratio, will be determined in due course.The lender said details of the rights issue, including price and entitlement ratio, will be determined in due course.

Non-bank lender L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) on Monday said its board has approved raising of up to Rs 3,000 crore through a rights issue. The lender said details of the rights issue, including price and entitlement ratio, will be determined in due course. Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been raising funds to build capital buffers. NBFCs such as Mahindra Finance and Shriram Transport Finance have raised Rs 3,089 crore and Rs 1,500 crore through their respective rights issues.

“The board approved the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company,” L&T Finance Holdings said in a regulatory filing. The capital adequacy ratio of the lender stood at 21.37% at the end of the September quarter (Q2) .

Related News

L&T Finance Holdings had earlier reported a 52% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its Q2 profits at Rs 265 crore, compared to Rs 174 crore a year earlier. The firm posted increase in the net profit, despite creating additional provisions of Rs 512 crore in Q2. Collections also improved ending September with 95% efficiency levels. Total collections in Q2 were at Rs 10,296 crore, compared to Rs 4,321 crore at the end of the June quarter.

Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director (MD) and chief executive oficer (CEO), LTFH, said that lender was seeing a gradual easing out of liquidity conditions. “Our focus now would be to reduce excess liquidity and bring down the cost of borrowing, “ he said after declaring earnings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. L&T Finance to raise Rs 3000 crore via rights issue
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on vaccine optimism
2Stocks surge to all-time high as Pfizer announces coronavirus vaccine; Stoxx Europe 600 Index rises 4.5%
3NSE to launch first agricultural commodity futures contract next month