L&T, Cummins India among 131 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 10 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red following the RBI MPC meet outcome and the repo rate hike of 35 bps. The BSE Sensex lost over 120 points to trade at 62,501. The NSE Nifty is trading at 18,592, down 0.27%. Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank index is up 0.4% intraday as result of the RBI MPC meet, demonstrating positive investor sentiment as traders cheer interest rate hike. Central Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Maharashtra Bank are leading the gains. L&T, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC and HDFC Bank are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, BPCL, Hindustal Unilever, L&T, Asian Paints and ITC are among the top gainers, with BPCL up almost 2%. The biggest laggards are Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HCL Tech, and Tata Motors. Bajaj Finserv is trading 2.04% down.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 115 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Waaree Renewable Technologies, West Leisure Resorts, TTK Healthcare, Shervani Industrial Syndicate, Sansera Engineering, TCPL Packaging, Tube Investments of India, Power Mech Projects, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Rhetan TMT, Larsen & Toubro, Jyothy Labs, Kaycee Industries, Jindal Worldwide, Gretex Corporate Services, Hariom Pipe Industries, Cummins India, Evans Electric, Blue Star Electric, Arrow Greentech, Bemco Hydraulics, Apollo Micro Systems, AIA Engineering and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 10 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. AAA Technologies, Atlas Jewellery India, Indigo Paints, Add-Shop ERetail, JK Agri Genetics, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Sindhu Trade Links were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 71 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, AIA Engineering, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Blue Star, Cummins India, Donear Industries, Dabur India, Five-Star Business Finance, Ircon International, Kirloskar Electric Company, Kaynes Technology India, Rico Auto Industries, Punjab & Sind Bank are among others.

Alternatively, 9 stocks including LTIMindtree, Indigo Paints, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, AAA Technologies among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

HEC Infra Projects, Kanpur Plastipack, Kothari Products, Narmada Agrobase are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, SBI and Tata Steel were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.