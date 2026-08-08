Here's the live share price of Loyal Equipments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Loyal Equipments
|-0.10
|-2.62
|-20.44
|-9.12
|-46.74
|-0.01
|37.18
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Loyal Equipments has declined 46.74% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Loyal Equipments has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|155.66
|155.54
|10
|155.41
|155.85
|20
|157.54
|156.91
|50
|159.71
|160.94
|100
|169.84
|167.96
|200
|179.81
|182.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Loyal Equipments saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.75%, while DII stake increased to 0.52%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Loyal Equipments - Submission Of The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30,
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Loyal Equipments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E., On Thursday, August 06, 2026, In Te
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Loyal Equipments - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalo
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Loyal Equipments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 13, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Loyal Equipments - Submission Of The Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On Ma
Source: Dion Global
Loyal Equipments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190GJ2007PLC050607 and registration number is 050607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Loyal Equipments is ₹154.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Loyal Equipments is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Loyal Equipments is ₹157.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Loyal Equipments are ₹156.80 and ₹148.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Loyal Equipments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Loyal Equipments is ₹308.50 and 52-week low of Loyal Equipments is ₹143.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Loyal Equipments has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, -2.62% for the past month, -20.44% over 3 months, -46.74% over 1 year, -0.01% across 3 years, and 37.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Loyal Equipments are -62.88 and 9.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global