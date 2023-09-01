Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Loyal Equipments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LOYAL EQUIPMENTS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹134.85 Closed
-1.5-2.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Loyal Equipments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.00₹143.60
₹134.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.60₹164.00
₹134.85
Open Price
₹135.10
Prev. Close
₹136.90
Volume
8,132

Loyal Equipments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1141.07
  • R2148.13
  • R3152.67
  • Pivot
    136.53
  • S1129.47
  • S2124.93
  • S3117.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.8134.76
  • 1033.28135.28
  • 2032.55135.99
  • 5032.14127.61
  • 10031.57110.43
  • 20032.1788.36

Loyal Equipments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.06-2.8520.1395.29340.69317.49175.20
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Loyal Equipments Ltd. Share Holdings

Loyal Equipments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Loyal Equipments Ltd.

Loyal Equipments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190GJ2007PLC050607 and registration number is 050607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kalpesh Lalitchandra Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alkesh Rameshchandra Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyotsanaben Rameshchandra Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Girish Nathubhai Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Babubhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Loyal Equipments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Loyal Equipments Ltd.?

The market cap of Loyal Equipments Ltd. is ₹137.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Loyal Equipments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Loyal Equipments Ltd. is 25.1 and PB ratio of Loyal Equipments Ltd. is 6.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Loyal Equipments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Loyal Equipments Ltd. is ₹134.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Loyal Equipments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Loyal Equipments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Loyal Equipments Ltd. is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Loyal Equipments Ltd. is ₹29.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data