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Loyal Equipments Share Price

NSE
BSE

LOYAL EQUIPMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Loyal Equipments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹154.50 Closed
0.91₹ 1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Loyal Equipments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.55₹156.80
₹154.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹143.80₹308.50
₹154.50
Open Price
₹153.10
Prev. Close
₹153.10
Volume
12,967

Source: Dion Global

Loyal Equipments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Loyal Equipments		-0.10-2.62-20.44-9.12-46.74-0.0137.18
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Loyal Equipments has declined 46.74% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Loyal Equipments has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Loyal Equipments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Loyal Equipments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5155.66155.54
10155.41155.85
20157.54156.91
50159.71160.94
100169.84167.96
200179.81182.81

Source: Dion Global

Loyal Equipments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Loyal Equipments saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.75%, while DII stake increased to 0.52%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Loyal Equipments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTLoyal Equipments - Submission Of The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30,
Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTLoyal Equipments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E., On Thursday, August 06, 2026, In Te
Aug 01, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTLoyal Equipments - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalo
Jul 16, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTLoyal Equipments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 13, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTLoyal Equipments - Submission Of The Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On Ma

Source: Dion Global

About Loyal Equipments

Loyal Equipments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190GJ2007PLC050607 and registration number is 050607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Alkesh Rameshchandra Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Helena Alkeshkumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Hema Maheshkumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Loyal Equipments Share Price

What is the share price of Loyal Equipments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Loyal Equipments is ₹154.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Loyal Equipments?

The Loyal Equipments is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Loyal Equipments?

The market cap of Loyal Equipments is ₹157.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Loyal Equipments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Loyal Equipments are ₹156.80 and ₹148.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Loyal Equipments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Loyal Equipments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Loyal Equipments is ₹308.50 and 52-week low of Loyal Equipments is ₹143.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Loyal Equipments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Loyal Equipments has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, -2.62% for the past month, -20.44% over 3 months, -46.74% over 1 year, -0.01% across 3 years, and 37.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Loyal Equipments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Loyal Equipments are -62.88 and 9.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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