Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.06
|-2.85
|20.13
|95.29
|340.69
|317.49
|175.20
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Loyal Equipments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190GJ2007PLC050607 and registration number is 050607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Loyal Equipments Ltd. is ₹137.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Loyal Equipments Ltd. is 25.1 and PB ratio of Loyal Equipments Ltd. is 6.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Loyal Equipments Ltd. is ₹134.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Loyal Equipments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Loyal Equipments Ltd. is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Loyal Equipments Ltd. is ₹29.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.