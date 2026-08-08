What is the share price of Loyal Equipments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Loyal Equipments is ₹154.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Loyal Equipments? The Loyal Equipments is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Loyal Equipments? The market cap of Loyal Equipments is ₹157.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Loyal Equipments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Loyal Equipments are ₹156.80 and ₹148.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Loyal Equipments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Loyal Equipments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Loyal Equipments is ₹308.50 and 52-week low of Loyal Equipments is ₹143.80 as on .

How has the Loyal Equipments performed historically in terms of returns? The Loyal Equipments has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, -2.62% for the past month, -20.44% over 3 months, -46.74% over 1 year, -0.01% across 3 years, and 37.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Loyal Equipments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Loyal Equipments are -62.88 and 9.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global