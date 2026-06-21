Low yield spreads between Indian government securities and global bonds could make it difficult to sustain strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into the Indian government securities, Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO- fixed income, SBI Mutual Fund, told FE in an interaction. “Indian yields at around 6.85%, but currency risks remain unresolved permanently— true stability needs sustained capital flows and steady net FDI. With global yields rising, and domestic short-term flows pushing local yields down, the low yield spread leaves domestic bonds unattractive even after tax cuts,” said Radhakrishnan.

The 10-year US–India yield gap is about 239 bps now, down from over 272 bps in early Ma

He noted that the current inflows are being driven largely by expectations surrounding India’s potential inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index. “Most recent FPI debt inflows reflect short-term pre-positioning ahead of expected policy-driven flows, not long-term investment.”

Shrinking Yield Spreads

On June 5, the government announced the removal of tax on capital gains and interest income earned by FPIs. The RBI also expanded the universe of G-Secs eligible under FAR, introduced forex swap measures for overseas borrowings and FCNR deposits, among other steps, to attract dollar inflows.

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Following these measures, FPIs bought record Rs 33,208 crore in G-Secs through the fully accessible route (FAR) so far in June, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd.

Meanwhile, the rupee has appreciated 1.5% to 94.33 against the dollar, while the benchmark 10-year government bond yield has declined 14 bps to 6.85%. Radhakrishnan said the 10-year benchmark bond yield could decline by 5–10 bps once the inflows begin.

He said that policy steps have helped stabilise markets, but uncertainty from the West Asia crisis persists. “Going forward, inflation risks from the conflict and a weak monsoon, plus fiscal strain from excise duty cuts, remain as concerns. We will need to see how these play out in the second half of the year.”

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Inflationary Overhangs

Radhakrishnan believes that the RBI will soon shift focus more on the inflation mandate than on growth. “When geopolitical tensions ease, growth risks will fade and policy can refocus on anchoring inflation near 4%. It is very unlikely the will act in August, and they will wait for the full monsoon impact and may only revise projections then. I expect the tightening cycle to begin in H2, with perhaps two rate hikes this year.”