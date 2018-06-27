Low credit score? Check for overdue of payments

Check your credit report for outstanding payments, and pay off the entire amount in full. If I have low credit score, how should I rectify it before applying for a bank loan? How long should I wait to see my credit score improving?

– Gajendra Prasad

If your credit score is less than the recommended 750, the reason could be an outstanding payment or overdue amount reflected on your credit report. Check your credit report for outstanding payments, and pay off the entire amount in full. Next, in order to ensure that your report accurately reflects this new reality either log a dispute on CIBIL’s website (and we will follow up with the lender) or request the lender to report the correction to us. Finally, continue to pay all your dues regularly for six months and you will see an improvement in your CIBIL Score. Remember, your credit score is like a reputation, which takes a lifetime to build but can be affected by a single misstep.

Is it safe to access credit score through mobile phone and will my personal information be shared with the third-party? Do I also have to give my Permanent Account Number and bank account number, IFSC code to access credit score?

—Suryakant Mishra

Please be rest assured that CIBIL employs measures in order to ensure consumer data privacy and security. We have a tested verification process to ensure data privacy and a stringent security assessments to insure that both our website and our third party providers are secure. This makes it safe for you to access your credit information directly from our website or alternatively, from the websites or mobile applications of our approved partners. Your personal details, such as your name, address,

date of birth, permanent account number (PAN) and contact details, are necessary to find your information in our data base and validate that the data belongs to the person accessing the information.

You will not be asked to provide your bank account number in either of the above scenarios. Please ensure that you know the reason a website or mobile app is asking for information so that you are aware of what that information will be used for. This can be typically found in the terms and conditions section

where you are providing consent to share your data.

Hrushikesh Mehta is vice-president & head – Direct to Consumer Interactive, TransUnion CIBIL.

Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com