Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.48
|-11.87
|23.01
|43.22
|39.22
|201.34
|214.54
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1997PLC007783 and registration number is 007783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is ₹186.75 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is 45.68 and PB ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is 3.24 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is ₹89.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is ₹55.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.