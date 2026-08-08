What is the share price of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹116.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute? The Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute? The market cap of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹242.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute are ₹118.45 and ₹115.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹153.00 and 52-week low of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹72.00 as on .

How has the Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute performed historically in terms of returns? The Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -4.73% for the past month, -1.52% over 3 months, 59.93% over 1 year, 5.62% across 3 years, and 19.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute are 3,072.37 and 4.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global