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Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Share Price

NSE
BSE

LOTUS EYE HOSPITAL AND INSTITUTE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹116.75 Closed
-1.23₹ -1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.70₹118.45
₹116.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.00₹153.00
₹116.75
Open Price
₹116.00
Prev. Close
₹118.20
Volume
1,013

Source: Dion Global

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute		-1.44-4.73-1.52-6.3859.935.6219.26
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute has gained 59.93% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5118.68117.45
10119.25118.35
20120.24119.59
50121.08119.78
100115.61117.98
200116.84113.01

Source: Dion Global

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 59.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTLotus Eye Hospital - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Fi
Jul 06, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTLotus Eye Hospital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTLotus Eye Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 27, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTLotus Eye Hospital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 27, 2026, 02:04 AM IST ISTLotus Eye Hospital - Standalone Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1997PLC007783 and registration number is 007783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Kavetha Sundaramoorthy
    Chairman
  • Ms. Sangeetha Sundaramoorthy
    Managing Director
  • Dr. K S Ramalingam
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Karthik Veeramani
    Director
  • CA. Perumalsamy Mahendran
    Director
  • Dr. S Natesan
    Director

FAQs on Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Share Price

What is the share price of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹116.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute?

The Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute?

The market cap of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹242.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute are ₹118.45 and ₹115.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹153.00 and 52-week low of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹72.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -4.73% for the past month, -1.52% over 3 months, 59.93% over 1 year, 5.62% across 3 years, and 19.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute are 3,072.37 and 4.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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