Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LOTUS EYE HOSPITAL AND INSTITUTE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹89.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.80₹89.80
₹89.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.20₹108.00
₹89.80
Open Price
₹89.80
Prev. Close
₹89.80
Volume
3,114

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R189.8
  • R289.8
  • R389.8
  • Pivot
    89.8
  • S189.8
  • S289.8
  • S389.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.8888.75
  • 1071.8988.04
  • 2072.4788.87
  • 5069.587.31
  • 10062.8882.64
  • 20059.6176.98

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.48-11.8723.0143.2239.22201.34214.54
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. Share Holdings

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd.

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1997PLC007783 and registration number is 007783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Kavetha Sundaramoorthy
    Chairman
  • Ms. Sangeetha Sundaramoorthy
    Managing Director
  • Dr. K S Ramalingam
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. D R Kaarthikeyan
    Director
  • Dr. Yogesh Shah
    Director
  • CA. R Subramanian
    Director
  • CA. M Alagiriswamy
    Director
  • Dr. S Natesan
    Director

FAQs on Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd.?

The market cap of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is ₹186.75 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is 45.68 and PB ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is 3.24 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is ₹89.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is ₹55.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data