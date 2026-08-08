Here's the live share price of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute
|-1.44
|-4.73
|-1.52
|-6.38
|59.93
|5.62
|19.26
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute has gained 59.93% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|118.68
|117.45
|10
|119.25
|118.35
|20
|120.24
|119.59
|50
|121.08
|119.78
|100
|115.61
|117.98
|200
|116.84
|113.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 59.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Lotus Eye Hospital - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Fi
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|Lotus Eye Hospital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Lotus Eye Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 27, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Lotus Eye Hospital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 27, 2026, 02:04 AM IST IST
|Lotus Eye Hospital - Standalone Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1997PLC007783 and registration number is 007783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹116.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹242.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute are ₹118.45 and ₹115.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹153.00 and 52-week low of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is ₹72.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -4.73% for the past month, -1.52% over 3 months, 59.93% over 1 year, 5.62% across 3 years, and 19.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute are 3,072.37 and 4.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global