Lords Mark Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

LORDS MARK INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Lords Mark Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹669.70 Closed
4.99₹ 31.85
As on Oct 16, 2025, 4:01 PM IST
Lords Mark Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹669.70₹669.70
₹669.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹338.50₹669.70
₹669.70
Open Price
₹669.70
Prev. Close
₹637.85
Volume
1

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lords Mark Industries has gained 19.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 97.84%.

Lords Mark Industries’s current P/E of 5.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Lords Mark Industries Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lords Mark Industries		010.2427.6055.0697.8431.5819.05
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, Lords Mark Industries has gained 97.84% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Lords Mark Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Lords Mark Industries Financials

Lords Mark Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5608.94611.57
10543.09553.83
20444.97476.55
50328.480
100216.50
200108.620

Lords Mark Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lords Mark Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lords Mark Industries Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 16, 2026, 9:59 PM ISTLords Mark Ind. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Feb 14, 2026, 11:57 PM ISTLords Mark Ind. - Resubmission Of Revised Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31 December, 2025.
Feb 14, 2026, 9:47 PM ISTLords Mark Ind. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Third Quarter / Nine Months Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 14, 2026, 9:25 PM ISTLords Mark Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 14Th February 2026 And Results Of December 2
Feb 11, 2026, 12:08 AM ISTLords Mark Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Qu

About Lords Mark Industries

Lords Mark Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102MH1979PLC021614 and registration number is 021614. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Pawar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Feroza Jamsheed Panday
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Niket Jayesh Naik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Suryanath Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lords Mark Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Lords Mark Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Mark Industries is ₹669.70 as on Oct 16, 2025.

What kind of stock is Lords Mark Industries?

The Lords Mark Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lords Mark Industries?

The market cap of Lords Mark Industries is ₹66.97 Cr as on Oct 16, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lords Mark Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lords Mark Industries are ₹669.70 and ₹669.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lords Mark Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lords Mark Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lords Mark Industries is ₹669.70 and 52-week low of Lords Mark Industries is ₹338.50 as on Oct 16, 2025.

How has the Lords Mark Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lords Mark Industries has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 10.24% for the past month, 27.6% over 3 months, 97.84% over 1 year, 31.58% across 3 years, and 19.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lords Mark Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lords Mark Industries are 5.84 and 0.14 on Oct 16, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Lords Mark Industries News

