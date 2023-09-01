What is the Market Cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is ₹7.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is 35.76 and PB ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is 1.52 as on .

What is the share price of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is ₹10.30 as on .