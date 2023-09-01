Follow Us

LORDS ISHWAR HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.30 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.30₹10.30
₹10.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.43₹12.68
₹10.30
Open Price
₹10.30
Prev. Close
₹10.30
Volume
168

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.3
  • R210.3
  • R310.3
  • Pivot
    10.3
  • S110.3
  • S210.3
  • S310.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.4310.42
  • 107.4310.49
  • 207.7510.56
  • 507.7510.37
  • 1007.49.98
  • 2007.189.32

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.37-7.6211.9610.4033.7735.53342.06
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1985PLC008264 and registration number is 008264. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pushpendra R Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita P Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehinder Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Virendra Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tikam Kailashchandra Panchal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is ₹7.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is 35.76 and PB ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is ₹10.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is ₹12.68 and 52-week low of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is ₹6.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

