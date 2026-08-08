Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Lords Ishwar Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

LORDS ISHWAR HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Lords Ishwar Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.44 Closed
4.68₹ 0.69
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Lords Ishwar Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.51₹15.45
₹15.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.45₹21.62
₹15.44
Open Price
₹14.75
Prev. Close
₹14.75
Volume
1,395

Source: Dion Global

Lords Ishwar Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lords Ishwar Hotels		8.2714.377.524.75-11.7710.0619.71
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lords Ishwar Hotels has declined 11.77% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Lords Ishwar Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Lords Ishwar Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lords Ishwar Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.7714.59
1014.4914.55
2014.2714.51
5014.6914.65
10014.9614.95
20015.7215.6

Source: Dion Global

Lords Ishwar Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lords Ishwar Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.48%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Lords Ishwar Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTLords Ishwar Hotels - Announcement Under Reg. 30 (LODR) - Letter To Those Members Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered W
Jul 27, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTLords Ishwar Hotels - Notice Of 40TH AGM Of The Company To Be Held On 22Nd August, 2026.
Jul 27, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTLords Ishwar Hotels - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 22, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTLords Ishwar Hotels - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 22, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTLords Ishwar Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - 2025-26/2

Source: Dion Global

About Lords Ishwar Hotels

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1985PLC008264 and registration number is 008264. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pushpendra Radheshyam Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mehinder Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Pushpendra Bansal
    Director
  • Mrs. Kinjalben Preetsinh Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adityabhai Jagdishbhai Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tikam Kailashchandra Panchal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lords Ishwar Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Lords Ishwar Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹15.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lords Ishwar Hotels?

The Lords Ishwar Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels?

The market cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹11.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lords Ishwar Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lords Ishwar Hotels are ₹15.45 and ₹14.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lords Ishwar Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lords Ishwar Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹21.62 and 52-week low of Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹13.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lords Ishwar Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lords Ishwar Hotels has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, 14.37% for the past month, 7.52% over 3 months, -11.77% over 1 year, 10.06% across 3 years, and 19.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels are 93.58 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lords Ishwar Hotels News

More Lords Ishwar Hotels News
Market Pulse