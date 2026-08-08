What is the share price of Lords Ishwar Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹15.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Lords Ishwar Hotels? The Lords Ishwar Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels? The market cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹11.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lords Ishwar Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lords Ishwar Hotels are ₹15.45 and ₹14.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lords Ishwar Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lords Ishwar Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹21.62 and 52-week low of Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹13.45 as on .

How has the Lords Ishwar Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Lords Ishwar Hotels has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, 14.37% for the past month, 7.52% over 3 months, -11.77% over 1 year, 10.06% across 3 years, and 19.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels are 93.58 and 1.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global