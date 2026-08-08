Here's the live share price of Lords Ishwar Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lords Ishwar Hotels
|8.27
|14.37
|7.52
|4.75
|-11.77
|10.06
|19.71
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lords Ishwar Hotels has declined 11.77% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Lords Ishwar Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.77
|14.59
|10
|14.49
|14.55
|20
|14.27
|14.51
|50
|14.69
|14.65
|100
|14.96
|14.95
|200
|15.72
|15.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lords Ishwar Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.48%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Lords Ishwar Hotels - Announcement Under Reg. 30 (LODR) - Letter To Those Members Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered W
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Lords Ishwar Hotels - Notice Of 40TH AGM Of The Company To Be Held On 22Nd August, 2026.
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Lords Ishwar Hotels - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Lords Ishwar Hotels - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Lords Ishwar Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - 2025-26/2
Source: Dion Global
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1985PLC008264 and registration number is 008264. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹15.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lords Ishwar Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹11.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lords Ishwar Hotels are ₹15.45 and ₹14.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lords Ishwar Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹21.62 and 52-week low of Lords Ishwar Hotels is ₹13.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lords Ishwar Hotels has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, 14.37% for the past month, 7.52% over 3 months, -11.77% over 1 year, 10.06% across 3 years, and 19.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels are 93.58 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global