Looking for an accommodation? Check out locations of hottest PGs from Rs 7,000 in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi NCR

PG (Paying Guest) accommodations are thriving across the country, given the surge in demand from students and office goers alike. An interesting trend has been the emergence of PGs near colleges, as property owners have tried to make the most of this surge in demand for accommodation over the years. Notably, many property owners let out their spaces as affordable PGs, shared flats, or entire apartments to students and student groups, with a mix of amenities such as food, wi-fi, gated security, indoor recreation, laundry services and electricity backup thrown in. According to a press release by OLX, in the latest quarter, there has been a high interest in PGs/ mid- size 2 & 3 Bhk flats among students.

“With private and professional colleges opening around NCR, we see many undergraduate and post-graduate students coming from far North East and neighboring cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Bhopal. Around half of our rooms are availed by outstation students; remaining half are occupied by professionals working in NCR region,” OLX press release quoted Pravin Kumar of Cloud Nine Rooms, who runs PG accommodation in Delhi NCR, as saying. With mushrooming accomodations, even as it may become difficult to find decent PGs, we have compiled the areas of best PG accomodations in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi NCR as per OLX press release.

Delhi

In national capital Delhi, PGs/ flat accommodations are flourishing in the North campus area such as Kamla Nagar, Vijay Nagar and Hudson Lane, according to OLX. In south campus, students have the option to stay at Satya Niketan, Anand Niketan and Amar Colony. In West Delhi, places like Janakpuri and Rajouri Garden are the main hubs. While in East Delhi, Mayur Vihar has a high number of student accommodations. One can find plenty of options from low budget single bed to high budget flats, on online platforms such as OLX. The starting range for a single occupancy begins at Rs 7,000 and can go up to Rs. 20,000 depending on the locality.

NCR

According to OLX, most prominent localities include pockets in Noida and Gurgaon, which are ideal for students studying in non-DU colleges, as most of the private institutions have their campus in these regions. “Sector 121, 63 and 73 are popular for builder flats surrounding the Greater Noida expressway. In Gurgaon, Sohna road is the prime spot for rented flats,” said the release. According to OLX, OLX. in this region the starting range for a single occupancy begins at Rs 7,000 and can go up to Rs. 20,000 depending on the locality one is looking for.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, the most prominent locations include Goregaon, Parel, Andheri West, Andheri East. Notably, while Mumbai is expensive, single occupancy budget homes go for Rs 10,000. However, it can go up to Rs 30,000 even for single occupancy. An interesting trend according to OLX is that around 65% of rental listings are fully furnished, outnumbering the unfurnished localities. “One will mostly find flats in these regions, offering amenities like gated society, club, gym, and electricity back up and Wi-Fi connectivity,” said the press release.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s real-estate market is mainly driven by a buzzing startup and IT sector. However, as the city has more than 650 affiliated colleges of Bangalore University, education has also been an important contributor to demand. Places like Hebbal, Koramangala, Nagarbhavi and Electronic City have the highest number of listings from North, South, West and East Bengaluru respectively, OLX noted.