Looking for a 100-bagger stock? Here’s the most important attribute, says value investor Mohnish Pabrai

Warren Buffett once said, “Invest in businesses that an idiot can run because one day an idiot will run them.”

While one maybe on the constant lookout to find multibagger stock picks, value investor Mohnish Pabrai says that it’s imperative to ensure that you invest in lasting businesses which even sub-par managements can run. “Coca cola is example that for decades it’s been run by sub-par managements, but those sub-par managements have not had the ability to take down the business,” Mohnish Pabrai explained in an interview with ET Now.

Notably, legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett once said, “Invest in businesses that an idiot can run because one day an idiot will run them.” Pabrai notes that companies such as See’s Candy, Coca-Cola, Moody’s, Visa, Mastercard, American Express can be run by complete morons. According to Mohnish Pabrai, these are the types of businesses that are deep in the moats.

“In fact, if you look at a company like Coca-Cola they have more than 100-year history. And in the 100 plus year history for several decades the company was poorly managed,” he noted in a recent interview. There are very few companies that last for 100 plus years, and identifying them before a few decades have passed is not easy, Mohnish Pabrai said in a note to FE Online.

Sharing other characteristics of multi-baggers, Pabrai says that these firms have huge tailwinds, deep moats, ultra-long runways and high ROE. He has a simple advice for young investors to create long-term wealth–invest in a long-term index fund, and spend less than you earn.

“Just keep putting something away every month, ignore the market levels, they will go up and down but if you are 30 something and you do this for 30 years or 40 years, you are going to wake up and be enormously wealthy without really having ever made a lot of money in any given year,” he told in the interview with ET Now.