Looking beyond bank FDs? NHAI bonds with yield more than 8% per year in offing

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said yesterday that National Highways Authority of India proposed bonds will earn a much better return than bank savings. The proposed bonds will offer more than 8% per annum.

By: | Published: August 9, 2018 4:25 PM
In a bid to channelise small savings towards the infrastructure sector, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said yesterday that National Highways Authority of India proposed bonds will earn a much better return than bank savings. In a function organised in new Delhi to mark the 25 years of NSE’s (National Stock Exchange) existence. In his speech, Gadkari said that yield on NHAI bonds could be higher than 8%, wooing retail investors. “We will give you a better yield than bank savings,” he said. In the previous year 2017-18,the body had raise about Rs 52,000 crore . In the current year, NHAI looks to raise about Rs 62,000 crore.

The bank FDs have been yielding about 7% per annum currently. The highest interest rates offered by most major banks are hovering around 7% per annum currently. However, the rates offered by smaller banks can go up to 9% p.a. The country’s major private sector lender HDFC Bank has increased its interest on fixed deposit.

After the latest revision in rates, HDFC Bank is now offering 7.25% interest rate on deposits below Rs 1 crore for a 1 year period, up from 6.85% earlier. For senior citizens, the rate is 50 bps higher at 7.75% from 7.35% earlier. For term deposits of 3 years 1 day to 5 years too the rates have been hiked. The bank is now offering 7.10% interest as against 7% earlier, while for senior citizens, the rate has now been revised to 7.60% as against 7.50% earlier.

Notably, the interest income earned from fixed deposits is taxed as per the tax-slab of the depositors. However, senior citizens earning fixed deposit interest income of up to Rs 50,000 in a specific financial year qualify for tax deduction under Section 80TTB. Apart from bank FDs, a few companies have also come out with NCDs (Non-convertible Debentures). Currently, Edelweiss ECL Finance’s non-convertible debenture (NCD) is open ffor subscription. The interest rate on offer for different tenors range between 9.25-9.85% per year. It comes with  maturities ranging from 3, 5 and 10 years. The issue is slated to remain open till August 16.

