MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Longview Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1879 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1879PLC000377 and registration number is 000377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Longview Tea Company Ltd. is ₹7.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Longview Tea Company Ltd. is 10.86 and PB ratio of Longview Tea Company Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Longview Tea Company Ltd. is ₹25.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Longview Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Longview Tea Company Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Longview Tea Company Ltd. is ₹20.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.