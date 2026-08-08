What is the share price of Longview Tea Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Longview Tea Company is ₹14.82 as on .

What kind of stock is Longview Tea Company? The Longview Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Longview Tea Company? The market cap of Longview Tea Company is ₹4.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Longview Tea Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Longview Tea Company are ₹15.60 and ₹14.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Longview Tea Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Longview Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Longview Tea Company is ₹54.10 and 52-week low of Longview Tea Company is ₹14.82 as on .

How has the Longview Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Longview Tea Company has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -8.86% for the past month, -25.6% over 3 months, -70.33% over 1 year, -19.01% across 3 years, and -2.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Longview Tea Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Longview Tea Company are -18.90 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global