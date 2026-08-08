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Longview Tea Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

LONGVIEW TEA COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Longview Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.82 Closed
-5.00₹ -0.78
As on Dec 29, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Longview Tea Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.82₹15.60
₹14.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.82₹54.10
₹14.82
Open Price
₹14.82
Prev. Close
₹15.60
Volume
214

Source: Dion Global

Longview Tea Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Longview Tea Company		0-8.86-25.60-53.03-70.33-19.01-2.71
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Longview Tea Company has declined 70.33% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Longview Tea Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Longview Tea Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Longview Tea Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.8515.92
1017.4117.24
2019.619.97
5027.9825.53
10030.5430.38
20039.1835.03

Source: Dion Global

Longview Tea Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Longview Tea Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.40%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Longview Tea Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 26, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTLongview Tea Company - Intimation Pursunat To Regulation 31(A) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulation 20
Jun 26, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTLongview Tea Company - Intimation Pursunat To Regulation 31(A) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulation 20
Apr 21, 2026, 03:51 PM IST ISTLongview Tea Company - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 07, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTLongview Tea Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTLongview Tea Company - General Update

Source: Dion Global

About Longview Tea Company

Longview Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1879 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1879PLC000377 and registration number is 000377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Daga
    Non-Executive Promoter Director
  • Mr. Navpreet Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Singh Rathore
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Longview Tea Company Share Price

What is the share price of Longview Tea Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Longview Tea Company is ₹14.82 as on Dec 29, 2025.

What kind of stock is Longview Tea Company?

The Longview Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Longview Tea Company?

The market cap of Longview Tea Company is ₹4.44 Cr as on Dec 29, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Longview Tea Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Longview Tea Company are ₹15.60 and ₹14.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Longview Tea Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Longview Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Longview Tea Company is ₹54.10 and 52-week low of Longview Tea Company is ₹14.82 as on Dec 29, 2025.

How has the Longview Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Longview Tea Company has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -8.86% for the past month, -25.6% over 3 months, -70.33% over 1 year, -19.01% across 3 years, and -2.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Longview Tea Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Longview Tea Company are -18.90 and 0.24 on Dec 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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