Longview Tea Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LONGVIEW TEA COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.30 Closed
-0.75-0.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Longview Tea Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.22₹26.49
₹25.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.74₹30.00
₹25.30
Open Price
₹26.49
Prev. Close
₹25.49
Volume
198

Longview Tea Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.45
  • R227.61
  • R328.72
  • Pivot
    25.34
  • S124.18
  • S223.07
  • S321.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.6625.27
  • 1027.2725.27
  • 2027.525.19
  • 5027.8424.86
  • 10029.2824.94
  • 20029.7125.51

Longview Tea Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.50-2.698.82-9.64-9.64219.0465.36
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14

Longview Tea Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Longview Tea Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Longview Tea Company Ltd.

Longview Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1879 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1879PLC000377 and registration number is 000377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Santosh Devi Mall
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Daga
    Director
  • Mr. Yashwant Kumar Daga
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Bajrang Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Hemlata Jhajharia
    Director

FAQs on Longview Tea Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Longview Tea Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Longview Tea Company Ltd. is ₹7.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Longview Tea Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Longview Tea Company Ltd. is 10.86 and PB ratio of Longview Tea Company Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Longview Tea Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Longview Tea Company Ltd. is ₹25.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Longview Tea Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Longview Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Longview Tea Company Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Longview Tea Company Ltd. is ₹20.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

