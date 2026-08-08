Here's the live share price of Longview Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Longview Tea Company
|0
|-8.86
|-25.60
|-53.03
|-70.33
|-19.01
|-2.71
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Longview Tea Company has declined 70.33% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Longview Tea Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.85
|15.92
|10
|17.41
|17.24
|20
|19.6
|19.97
|50
|27.98
|25.53
|100
|30.54
|30.38
|200
|39.18
|35.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Longview Tea Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.40%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 26, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Longview Tea Company - Intimation Pursunat To Regulation 31(A) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulation 20
|Jun 26, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Longview Tea Company - Intimation Pursunat To Regulation 31(A) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulation 20
|Apr 21, 2026, 03:51 PM IST IST
|Longview Tea Company - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 07, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Longview Tea Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Longview Tea Company - General Update
Source: Dion Global
Longview Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1879 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1879PLC000377 and registration number is 000377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Longview Tea Company is ₹14.82 as on Dec 29, 2025.
The Longview Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Longview Tea Company is ₹4.44 Cr as on Dec 29, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Longview Tea Company are ₹15.60 and ₹14.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Longview Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Longview Tea Company is ₹54.10 and 52-week low of Longview Tea Company is ₹14.82 as on Dec 29, 2025.
The Longview Tea Company has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -8.86% for the past month, -25.6% over 3 months, -70.33% over 1 year, -19.01% across 3 years, and -2.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Longview Tea Company are -18.90 and 0.24 on Dec 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global