Here's the live share price of Longspur International Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Longspur International Ventures has gained 4.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 24.02%.

Longspur International Ventures’s current P/E of 9.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.