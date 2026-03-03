Here's the live share price of Longspur International Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Longspur International Ventures has gained 4.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 24.02%.
Longspur International Ventures’s current P/E of 9.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Longspur International Ventures
|0
|-15.10
|-34.00
|-11.88
|26.04
|-12.77
|5.04
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, Longspur International Ventures has gained 26.04% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Longspur International Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.94
|6.99
|10
|7.11
|7.1
|20
|7.51
|7.28
|50
|7.53
|7.7
|100
|8.71
|7.97
|200
|7.62
|7.84
In the latest quarter, Longspur International Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 77.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 9:10 PM IST
|Longspur Intl. Vent. - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising
|Feb 23, 2026, 9:11 PM IST
|Longspur Intl. Vent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Monday, 23Rd February,20
|Feb 23, 2026, 9:10 PM IST
|Longspur Intl. Vent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Monday, 23Rd February,20
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
|Longspur Intl. Vent. - Intimation Regarding Postponement And Rescheduling Of Board Meeting.
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
|Longspur Intl. Vent. - Board Meeting Intimation for For Fund Raising
Longspur International Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1980PLC231713 and registration number is 231713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Longspur International Ventures is ₹6.97 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Longspur International Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Longspur International Ventures is ₹9.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Longspur International Ventures are ₹6.98 and ₹6.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Longspur International Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Longspur International Ventures is ₹10.70 and 52-week low of Longspur International Ventures is ₹4.93 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Longspur International Ventures has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, -10.3% for the past month, -32.92% over 3 months, 24.02% over 1 year, -14.44% across 3 years, and 4.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Longspur International Ventures are 9.22 and 0.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.