Long March 2.0: Maharashtra farmers to march towards Mumbai on February 20

Farmers in Maharashtra are once again set to embark on a ‘Long March’ from Nashik to Mumbai from February 20 to press for their demands, Ajit Navale, general secretary, All India Kisan Sabha has said.

The march has been organised once again since the government has not fulfilled its promise given to to farmers a year ago, Navale stated. According to him, thousands of farmers from 23 districts will reach Mumbai on February 27. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of the Kisan Sabha in Nashik on Tuesday.

Around a year ago, over 40,000 farmers had marched from Nasik to Mumbai demanding loan waiver, implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, irrigation projects for their fields among others. The agitation had caused a nationwide stir, with farmers arriving in Mumbai in thousands following which the government agreed to consider the farmers’ demands. This time, the farmers plan to protest against water to be given to Gujarat although Maharashtra is in the grip of a drought.

“None of the farmer demands have been met on the ground. This government is anti-farmer. Instead of implementing Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, what they gave us is `3.28 per day. This is rubbing salt on our wounds. Therefore farmers have decided to march again to Mumbai now,” he said.

In another similar development, daughters of farmers in Puntamba village of Maharashtra, which saw a movement for loan waiver two years ago, have launched a fresh agitation on Tuesday in support of their demands for cultivators.

The women, all in their early 20s in Puntamba, are demanding complete farm loan waiver and other relief measures like remunerative price for crop produce. The village, located in Ahmednagar district, had shot into prominence in 2017 after an agitation started by farmers there spread to other parts of the state, prompting the government to announce `34,000 crore farm loan waiver in June that year.

Now, around 10 to 15 daughters of farmers, who took part in the 2017 agitation, have started a sit-in at a makeshift pandal in Puntamba, located around 250 km from here, under the banner of Kisan Kranti Morcha, a farmers’ body.