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Lokesh Machines Share Price

NSE
BSE

LOKESH MACHINES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Lokesh Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹349.40 Closed
1.48₹ 5.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lokesh Machines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹337.50₹349.40
₹349.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.00₹349.65
₹349.40
Open Price
₹337.50
Prev. Close
₹344.30
Volume
4,009

Source: Dion Global

Lokesh Machines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lokesh Machines		1.413.9733.6694.0062.4020.8652.04
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lokesh Machines has gained 62.40% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Lokesh Machines has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Lokesh Machines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lokesh Machines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5337.84336.46
10338.51335.72
20333.67329.52
50295.96305.26
100265.13275.26
200220.05247.25

Source: Dion Global

Lokesh Machines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lokesh Machines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lokesh Machines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTLokesh Machines - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
Jul 16, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTLokesh Machines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 11, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTLokesh Machines - Board Meeting Outcome for Conversion Of Warrants And Allotment Of Equity Shares
Jul 09, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTLokesh Machines - Intimation Received From The Ministry Of External Affairs, Government Of India, Confirming Removal From The
Jul 09, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTLokesh Machines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Lokesh Machines

Lokesh Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29219TG1983PLC004319 and registration number is 004319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mullapudi Lokeswara Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Kishore Babu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Srinivas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Srikrishna
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. M Likhitha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Krishna Swamy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D Balaji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B R Mahesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S S Raman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Yugandhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lokesh Machines Share Price

What is the share price of Lokesh Machines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lokesh Machines is ₹349.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lokesh Machines?

The Lokesh Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lokesh Machines?

The market cap of Lokesh Machines is ₹761.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lokesh Machines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lokesh Machines are ₹349.40 and ₹337.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lokesh Machines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lokesh Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lokesh Machines is ₹349.65 and 52-week low of Lokesh Machines is ₹138.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lokesh Machines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lokesh Machines has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, 3.97% for the past month, 33.66% over 3 months, 62.4% over 1 year, 20.86% across 3 years, and 52.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lokesh Machines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lokesh Machines are 197.29 and 3.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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