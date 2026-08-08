What is the share price of Lokesh Machines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lokesh Machines is ₹349.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Lokesh Machines? The Lokesh Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lokesh Machines? The market cap of Lokesh Machines is ₹761.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lokesh Machines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lokesh Machines are ₹349.40 and ₹337.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lokesh Machines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lokesh Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lokesh Machines is ₹349.65 and 52-week low of Lokesh Machines is ₹138.00 as on .

How has the Lokesh Machines performed historically in terms of returns? The Lokesh Machines has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, 3.97% for the past month, 33.66% over 3 months, 62.4% over 1 year, 20.86% across 3 years, and 52.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lokesh Machines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lokesh Machines are 197.29 and 3.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global