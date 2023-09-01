Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.29
|-8.11
|28.23
|65.69
|45.00
|722.87
|247.21
|2.70
|7.09
|14.41
|18.97
|23.03
|190.65
|153.67
|3.98
|11.27
|18.27
|27.53
|15.62
|264.28
|175.82
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.03
|20.31
|43.14
|121.61
|183.71
|164.40
|185.22
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0.13
|1.86
|44.13
|118.18
|133.11
|141.83
|16.64
|20.22
|8.48
|47.56
|67.81
|182.83
|204.35
|204.35
|0.66
|35.83
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|0.42
|-3.93
|32.00
|28.35
|25.54
|49.34
|-47.88
|3.06
|-0.47
|17.84
|39.43
|11.26
|267.97
|198.67
|-0.16
|-0.37
|16.16
|27.30
|31.24
|15.57
|15.57
|2.59
|-8.61
|7.61
|56.65
|84.34
|167.17
|28.10
|26.65
|34.14
|116.70
|146.46
|309.74
|450.17
|91.45
|15.09
|22.55
|84.96
|119.83
|105.09
|1,812.15
|733.44
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.46
|6.07
|23.32
|26.64
|68.32
|579.62
|260.07
|11.31
|2.79
|29.47
|77.10
|135.91
|295.36
|193.20
|-0.33
|37.91
|11.45
|49.34
|323.40
|852.38
|667.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lokesh Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29219TG1983PLC004319 and registration number is 004319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 201.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lokesh Machines Ltd. is ₹328.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lokesh Machines Ltd. is 33.86 and PB ratio of Lokesh Machines Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lokesh Machines Ltd. is ₹183.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lokesh Machines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lokesh Machines Ltd. is ₹219.00 and 52-week low of Lokesh Machines Ltd. is ₹91.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.