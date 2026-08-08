Here's the live share price of Lokesh Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lokesh Machines
|1.41
|3.97
|33.66
|94.00
|62.40
|20.86
|52.04
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lokesh Machines has gained 62.40% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Lokesh Machines has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|337.84
|336.46
|10
|338.51
|335.72
|20
|333.67
|329.52
|50
|295.96
|305.26
|100
|265.13
|275.26
|200
|220.05
|247.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lokesh Machines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Lokesh Machines - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Lokesh Machines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Lokesh Machines - Board Meeting Outcome for Conversion Of Warrants And Allotment Of Equity Shares
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Lokesh Machines - Intimation Received From The Ministry Of External Affairs, Government Of India, Confirming Removal From The
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Lokesh Machines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Lokesh Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29219TG1983PLC004319 and registration number is 004319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lokesh Machines is ₹349.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lokesh Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lokesh Machines is ₹761.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lokesh Machines are ₹349.40 and ₹337.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lokesh Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lokesh Machines is ₹349.65 and 52-week low of Lokesh Machines is ₹138.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lokesh Machines has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, 3.97% for the past month, 33.66% over 3 months, 62.4% over 1 year, 20.86% across 3 years, and 52.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lokesh Machines are 197.29 and 3.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global