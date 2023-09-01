Follow Us

Lokesh Machines Ltd. Share Price

LOKESH MACHINES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹183.75 Closed
0.711.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lokesh Machines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.00₹184.50
₹183.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.35₹219.00
₹183.75
Open Price
₹184.35
Prev. Close
₹182.45
Volume
33,696

Lokesh Machines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1186.67
  • R2188.83
  • R3193.17
  • Pivot
    182.33
  • S1180.17
  • S2175.83
  • S3173.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5111.68181.08
  • 10108.82182.27
  • 20107.91185
  • 50109.81183.2
  • 10095.39170.36
  • 20088.18149.06

Lokesh Machines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.29-8.1128.2365.6945.00722.87247.21
2.707.0914.4118.9723.03190.65153.67
3.9811.2718.2727.5315.62264.28175.82
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.0320.3143.14121.61183.71164.40185.22
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
0.131.8644.13118.18133.11141.8316.64
20.228.4847.5667.81182.83204.35204.35
0.6635.8393.7193.7193.7193.7193.71
0.42-3.9332.0028.3525.5449.34-47.88
3.06-0.4717.8439.4311.26267.97198.67
-0.16-0.3716.1627.3031.2415.5715.57
2.59-8.617.6156.6584.34167.1728.10
26.6534.14116.70146.46309.74450.1791.45
15.0922.5584.96119.83105.091,812.15733.44
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.466.0723.3226.6468.32579.62260.07
11.312.7929.4777.10135.91295.36193.20
-0.3337.9111.4549.34323.40852.38667.68

Lokesh Machines Ltd. Share Holdings

Lokesh Machines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lokesh Machines Ltd.

Lokesh Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29219TG1983PLC004319 and registration number is 004319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 201.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Lokeswara Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Kishore Babu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Srinivas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Srikrishna
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. M Likhitha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Krishna Swamy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D Balaji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B R Mahesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S S Raman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lokesh Machines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lokesh Machines Ltd.?

The market cap of Lokesh Machines Ltd. is ₹328.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lokesh Machines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lokesh Machines Ltd. is 33.86 and PB ratio of Lokesh Machines Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lokesh Machines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lokesh Machines Ltd. is ₹183.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lokesh Machines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lokesh Machines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lokesh Machines Ltd. is ₹219.00 and 52-week low of Lokesh Machines Ltd. is ₹91.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

