LOHIA SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹195.00 Closed
00
As on Jul 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lohia Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹184.25₹197.70
₹195.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.90₹408.20
₹195.00
Open Price
₹184.25
Prev. Close
₹195.00
Volume
0

Lohia Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1200.38
  • R2205.77
  • R3213.83
  • Pivot
    192.32
  • S1186.93
  • S2178.87
  • S3173.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5162.53195.75
  • 10165.2195.57
  • 20171.88196.72
  • 50171.48203.87
  • 100155.48207.75
  • 200157.79199.22

Lohia Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.461.04-24.077.0345.52440.17275.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Lohia Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Lohia Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lohia Securities Ltd.

Lohia Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1995PLC067195 and registration number is 067195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 299.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Bajaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vineet Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Ojha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudheer Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sameer Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari Kishan Lohia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Bajaj
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Lohia Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lohia Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Lohia Securities Ltd. is ₹97.17 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lohia Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lohia Securities Ltd. is 6.92 and PB ratio of Lohia Securities Ltd. is 1.14 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Lohia Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lohia Securities Ltd. is ₹195.00 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lohia Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lohia Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lohia Securities Ltd. is ₹408.20 and 52-week low of Lohia Securities Ltd. is ₹122.90 as on Jul 21, 2023.

