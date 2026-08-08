Here's the live share price of Lohia Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lohia Corp has gained 7.04% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Lohia Corp has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|310.97
|517.87
|10
|155.49
|0
|20
|77.74
|0
|50
|31.1
|0
|100
|15.55
|0
|200
|7.77
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:11 PM IST IST
|Lohia Corp - Listing of Equity Shares of Lohia Corp Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Lohia Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28261UP2023PLC183476 and registration number is 183476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1310.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lohia Corp is ₹529.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lohia Corp is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lohia Corp is ₹5,593.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lohia Corp are ₹555.00 and ₹520.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lohia Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lohia Corp is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Lohia Corp is ₹460.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lohia Corp has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, 7.04% for the past month, 7.04% over 3 months, 7.04% over 1 year, 2.29% across 3 years, and 1.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lohia Corp are 0.00 and 10.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global