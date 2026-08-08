What is the share price of Lohia Corp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lohia Corp is ₹529.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Lohia Corp? The Lohia Corp is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lohia Corp? The market cap of Lohia Corp is ₹5,593.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lohia Corp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lohia Corp are ₹555.00 and ₹520.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lohia Corp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lohia Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lohia Corp is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Lohia Corp is ₹460.00 as on .

How has the Lohia Corp performed historically in terms of returns? The Lohia Corp has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, 7.04% for the past month, 7.04% over 3 months, 7.04% over 1 year, 2.29% across 3 years, and 1.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lohia Corp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lohia Corp are 0.00 and 10.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global