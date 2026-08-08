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Lohia Corp Share Price

NSE
BSE

LOHIA CORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Lohia Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹529.45 Closed
-0.81₹ -4.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lohia Corp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹520.85₹555.00
₹529.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹460.00₹555.00
₹529.45
Open Price
₹528.25
Prev. Close
₹533.75
Volume
1,26,481

Source: Dion Global

Lohia Corp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lohia Corp has gained 7.04% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Lohia Corp has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Lohia Corp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lohia Corp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5310.97517.87
10155.490
2077.740
5031.10
10015.550
2007.770

Source: Dion Global

Lohia Corp Share Holding Pattern

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Lohia Corp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 01:11 PM IST ISTLohia Corp - Listing of Equity Shares of Lohia Corp Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Lohia Corp

Lohia Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28261UP2023PLC183476 and registration number is 183476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1310.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Lohia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Paritosh Kumar Mukherjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ujjal De
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Karya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Lohia
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basanth Seth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Keith Reddy Padmaja Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lohia Corp Share Price

What is the share price of Lohia Corp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lohia Corp is ₹529.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lohia Corp?

The Lohia Corp is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lohia Corp?

The market cap of Lohia Corp is ₹5,593.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lohia Corp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lohia Corp are ₹555.00 and ₹520.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lohia Corp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lohia Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lohia Corp is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Lohia Corp is ₹460.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lohia Corp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lohia Corp has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, 7.04% for the past month, 7.04% over 3 months, 7.04% over 1 year, 2.29% across 3 years, and 1.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lohia Corp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lohia Corp are 0.00 and 10.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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