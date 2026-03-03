Facebook Pixel Code
Logica Infoway Share Price

NSE
BSE

LOGICA INFOWAY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Logica Infoway along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹199.95 Closed
-0.12₹ -0.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Logica Infoway Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹199.95₹200.00
₹199.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹172.80₹267.00
₹199.95
Open Price
₹200.00
Prev. Close
₹200.20
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Logica Infoway has gained 33.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.62%.

Logica Infoway’s current P/E of 25.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Logica Infoway Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Logica Infoway		-2.01-2.34-14.53-5.15-12.3075.4833.45
Dredging Corporation Of India		6.62-11.9812.7152.0889.3642.7918.36
International Conveyors		-1.40-0.09-10.45-17.2817.0112.2010.70
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		-2.97-16.19-1.35-17.47-6.0011.1412.74
Transchem		3.994.5363.40258.91388.4096.1658.58
Trans India House Impex		-9.53-9.38-20.09-62.01-58.39-8.9127.89
Krishna Ventures		-6.27-6.5382.5814.68-48.60-37.4617.88
MPIL Corporation		4.52-1.45-9.76-26.50-44.109.548.33
Supra Trends		-4.46-5.73-9.36-31.92-76.57-10.8411.79
Photon Capital Advisors		0024.089.3614.8421.0533.95
Suryo Foods & Industries		-8.42-3.41-18.0710.0653.1335.2633.84
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
FGP		-8.63-0.66-10.98-4.365.8812.9239.56
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		0-4.90-1.735.52-28.0949.9027.06
Delta Industrial Resources		-5.022.4914.664.2854.90-0.6422.91
Natura Hue Chem		-2.578.2721.7258.3121.4043.9290.39

Over the last one year, Logica Infoway has declined 12.30% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (89.36%), International Conveyors (17.01%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (-6.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Logica Infoway has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (18.36%) and International Conveyors (10.70%).

Logica Infoway Financials

Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Logica Infoway Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5207.04203.6
10209.33205.95
20207.29207.01
50211.3209.63
100213.78212.48
200217.37215.62

Logica Infoway Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Logica Infoway saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Logica Infoway Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 5:26 AM ISTLogica Infoway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 17, 2026, 5:25 PM ISTLogica Infoway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 13, 2026, 1:27 AM ISTLogica Infoway - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 07, 2026, 3:47 AM ISTLogica Infoway - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jan 01, 2026, 5:09 AM ISTLogica Infoway - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter

About Logica Infoway

Logica Infoway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30007WB1995PLC073218 and registration number is 073218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1111.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nil Kamal Samanta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Arya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Logica Infoway Share Price

What is the share price of Logica Infoway?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Logica Infoway is ₹199.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Logica Infoway?

The Logica Infoway is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Logica Infoway?

The market cap of Logica Infoway is ₹355.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Logica Infoway?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Logica Infoway are ₹200.00 and ₹199.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Logica Infoway?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Logica Infoway stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Logica Infoway is ₹267.00 and 52-week low of Logica Infoway is ₹172.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Logica Infoway performed historically in terms of returns?

The Logica Infoway has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -1.94% for the past month, -10.32% over 3 months, -14.62% over 1 year, 73.68% across 3 years, and 33.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Logica Infoway?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Logica Infoway are 25.99 and 3.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Logica Infoway News

