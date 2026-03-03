Here's the live share price of Logica Infoway along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Logica Infoway has gained 33.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.62%.
Logica Infoway’s current P/E of 25.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Logica Infoway
|-2.01
|-2.34
|-14.53
|-5.15
|-12.30
|75.48
|33.45
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|6.62
|-11.98
|12.71
|52.08
|89.36
|42.79
|18.36
|International Conveyors
|-1.40
|-0.09
|-10.45
|-17.28
|17.01
|12.20
|10.70
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|-2.97
|-16.19
|-1.35
|-17.47
|-6.00
|11.14
|12.74
|Transchem
|3.99
|4.53
|63.40
|258.91
|388.40
|96.16
|58.58
|Trans India House Impex
|-9.53
|-9.38
|-20.09
|-62.01
|-58.39
|-8.91
|27.89
|Krishna Ventures
|-6.27
|-6.53
|82.58
|14.68
|-48.60
|-37.46
|17.88
|MPIL Corporation
|4.52
|-1.45
|-9.76
|-26.50
|-44.10
|9.54
|8.33
|Supra Trends
|-4.46
|-5.73
|-9.36
|-31.92
|-76.57
|-10.84
|11.79
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|0
|24.08
|9.36
|14.84
|21.05
|33.95
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-8.42
|-3.41
|-18.07
|10.06
|53.13
|35.26
|33.84
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|FGP
|-8.63
|-0.66
|-10.98
|-4.36
|5.88
|12.92
|39.56
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|-4.90
|-1.73
|5.52
|-28.09
|49.90
|27.06
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-5.02
|2.49
|14.66
|4.28
|54.90
|-0.64
|22.91
|Natura Hue Chem
|-2.57
|8.27
|21.72
|58.31
|21.40
|43.92
|90.39
Over the last one year, Logica Infoway has declined 12.30% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (89.36%), International Conveyors (17.01%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (-6.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Logica Infoway has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (18.36%) and International Conveyors (10.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|207.04
|203.6
|10
|209.33
|205.95
|20
|207.29
|207.01
|50
|211.3
|209.63
|100
|213.78
|212.48
|200
|217.37
|215.62
In the latest quarter, Logica Infoway saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 5:26 AM IST
|Logica Infoway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 17, 2026, 5:25 PM IST
|Logica Infoway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 13, 2026, 1:27 AM IST
|Logica Infoway - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 07, 2026, 3:47 AM IST
|Logica Infoway - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jan 01, 2026, 5:09 AM IST
|Logica Infoway - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
Logica Infoway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30007WB1995PLC073218 and registration number is 073218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1111.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Logica Infoway is ₹199.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Logica Infoway is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Logica Infoway is ₹355.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Logica Infoway are ₹200.00 and ₹199.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Logica Infoway stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Logica Infoway is ₹267.00 and 52-week low of Logica Infoway is ₹172.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Logica Infoway has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -1.94% for the past month, -10.32% over 3 months, -14.62% over 1 year, 73.68% across 3 years, and 33.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Logica Infoway are 25.99 and 3.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.