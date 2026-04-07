Lodha Developers reported its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 5,890 crore in Q4FY26, registering a 23% year-on-year(YoY) growth. The company said that sales in March were impacted due to the Iran war, leading to a deferral of transactions and a shortfall of Rs 470 crore against its guidance.

For FY26, pre-sales came in at Rs 20,530 crore, up 16% YoY.

Lodha Developers Q4: collections rise on improved execution

The company posted collections of Rs 5,230 crore in Q4FY26, marking an 18% increase over the same period last year. Collections also saw a sharp 47% jump compared to the previous quarter, supported by faster construction activity.

For the full financial year of 2026, total collections stood at Rs 15,160 crore, reflecting a 5% YoY growth.

Lodha Developers Q4: Project additions boost pipeline

Lodha Developers continued to expand its footprint during the quarter by adding one project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a GDV of Rs 1300 crore.

In FY26, the company added 12 projects across key markets including MMR, Pune, Bengaluru and NCR, with a combined GDV of around Rs 60,000 crore, significantly higher than its annual guidance.

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The company said its total saleable GDV stood at around Rs 2 trillion as of April 1. It added that it plans to moderate business development investments over the next two years and focus on increasing free cash flow.

Lodha Developers Q4: Debt declines on strong collections

Lodha Developers also reported a reduction in net debt by Rs 800 crore during Q4FY26 to Rs 5,370 crore, driven by strong collections.

Despite higher investments during the year, the company maintained a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23x, which remains well below its internal threshold of 0.5x.

These are provisional updates, the company will release the audited financials for Q4FY26 and full year of FY26 later this month or next month. The date for the same has not been announced by the company.

Lodha Developer share price

The share price of Lodha Developer is steady in early trade. It has declined 33.31% so far this year.