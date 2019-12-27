Loan waiver: Impact on PSBs greater than private banks

Maharashtra has nearly Rs 1.1 trn agriculture loans (~5% of loans) (90% in farm loans) with PSU banks holding nearly 48% of total farm loans, followed by co-operative banks (24%) and private banks (23%) as of 2QFY20.

As per unauthorised news reports, Maharashtra has announced another farm loan waiver for loans of up to Rs 0.2 million. While exact criteria is awaited, the government indicated that the scheme would be applicable to loans availed between 2015 and 2QFY20. As we have highlighted in earlier notes, frequent occurrence of such popular actions leads to risks of impaired credit discipline and weak risk-reward for the banks and reduced credit availability for borrowers. Public banks face greater impact than private banks.

The previous government had announced a loan waiver scheme in June 2017, ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana’, which entailed a total cost of Rs 340 bn for crop loans and medium term agricultural loans of up to Rs 0.15 million and incentives for farmers repaying loans on time. However, post verification the total cost of the scheme came down to Rs 240 bn sanctioned to 5 million borrowers.

It took a reasonably long time to formalise the scheme, account for the borrowers and reimburse the banks. Of the total scheme cost of Rs 240 bn, only Rs 186 bn had been disbursed as of August 2019, of which ~Rs 145 bn was paid in FY2019. It remains to be seen how existing borrowers who have already benefitted from the previous scheme would be accounted under this scheme.

As per a recent RBI report, Maharashtra has seen a sharp rise in agriculture loan NPLs in FY2018 from less than 10% in FY2017 to ~17% in FY2018, indicating a likely deterioration in credit discipline as a result of the loan waiver announced in 1QFY18. NPL level increased for all states that have announced farm loan waivers in FY2017 and FY2018 while almost all other states have shown either no material change in their NPA level or have registered a decline between FY2017 and FY2018, indicating that farm loan waivers lead to moral hazard, with borrowers defaulting strategically in anticipation of loan waivers.

Maharashtra has nearly Rs 1.1 trn agriculture loans (~5% of loans) (90% in farm loans) with PSU banks holding nearly 48% of total farm loans, followed by co-operative banks (24%) and private banks (23%) as of 2QFY20.