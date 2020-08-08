  • MORE MARKET STATS

Loan default: IndusInd Bank acquires 7.82% stake in Eveready by invoking pledged shares

By: |
Published: August 8, 2020 10:22 PM

The bank invoked pledge on 56,83,320 shares forming 7.82 per cent of paid-up equity share capital of Eveready Industries.

IndusInd Bank, Eveready, IndusInd Bank buys stake in Eveready Industries, loan default, Eveready Industries, Eveready batteries, Williamson Magor and Co Ltd, Seajuli Developers & Finance Limited, Seajuli, McLeod Russel India Ltd,The bank also informed about acquiring 7.5 per cent (78,32,253 shares) in tea firm McLeod Russel India Ltd by invoking pledged shares following default by the borrower.

Private sector IndusInd Bank on Saturday said it has acquired 7.82 per cent stake in battery maker Eveready Industries by invoking pledged shares following loan default.

The bank invoked pledge on 56,83,320 shares forming 7.82 per cent of paid-up equity share capital of Eveready Industries.

Related News

“The equity shares of Eveready Industries India Ltd. held by Williamson Magor and Co. Ltd were pledged with the bank for securing the outstanding dues of Seajuli Developers & Finance Limited (Seajuli), the borrower company. The bank has invoked the pledge held on aforesaid shares for recovery of its dues from Seajuli,” IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank also informed about acquiring 7.5 per cent (78,32,253 shares) in tea firm McLeod Russel India Ltd by invoking pledged shares following default by the borrower.

“The equity shares of McLeod Russel India Ltd. held by Williamson Magor and Co. Ltd. were pledged with the bank for securing the outstanding dues of Seajuli Developers & Finance Limited (Seajuli), the borrower company. The bank has invoked the pledge held on the aforesaid shares for recovery of its dues from Seajuli,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Loan default IndusInd Bank acquires 7.82% stake in Eveready by invoking pledged shares
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Blackstone, Brookfield among firms eyeing DB, Logix, other Indian malls to buy stakes
2Retain ‘add’ on Embassy Office Parks REIT with fair value of Rs 400/share
3Analyst Corner| Retain ‘reduce’ on Adani Power with target price of Rs 31