LLOYDS LUXURIES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹113.00 Closed
2.773.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.15₹113.00
₹113.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹128.20
₹113.00
Open Price
₹110.55
Prev. Close
₹109.95
Volume
24,000

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1114.28
  • R2115.57
  • R3118.13
  • Pivot
    111.72
  • S1110.43
  • S2107.87
  • S3106.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.13113.44
  • 1044.68114.29
  • 2022.34110
  • 508.9493.9
  • 1004.4778.26
  • 2002.230

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.5822.83163.71162.79163.40163.40163.40
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. Share Holdings

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC249449 and registration number is 249449. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shree Krishna Mukesh Gupta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Prannay Dokkania
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vandini Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kabir Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aashay Amish Choksi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.?

The market cap of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is ₹254.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is 3.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is ₹113.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is ₹128.20 and 52-week low of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

