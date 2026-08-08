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Lloyds Luxuries Share Price

NSE
BSE

LLOYDS LUXURIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Lloyds Luxuries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.50 Closed
4.33₹ 2.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lloyds Luxuries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.60₹67.75
₹67.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.80₹98.90
₹67.50
Open Price
₹67.75
Prev. Close
₹64.70
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Lloyds Luxuries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lloyds Luxuries		-1.46-5.86-23.7313.45-27.03-15.479.49
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lloyds Luxuries has declined 27.03% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Lloyds Luxuries has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Lloyds Luxuries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lloyds Luxuries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.768.84
1070.169.55
2071.3570.95
5077.2771.27
10065.0770.46
20073.3973.63

Source: Dion Global

Lloyds Luxuries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lloyds Luxuries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lloyds Luxuries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lloyds Luxuries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Lloyds Luxuries

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC249449 and registration number is 249449. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shree Krishna Mukesh Gupta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Prannay Shivkumar Dokkania
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vandini Shreekrishna Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aashay Amish Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kabir Mohit Malhotra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lloyds Luxuries Share Price

What is the share price of Lloyds Luxuries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Luxuries is ₹67.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lloyds Luxuries?

The Lloyds Luxuries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Luxuries?

The market cap of Lloyds Luxuries is ₹161.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lloyds Luxuries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Luxuries are ₹67.75 and ₹61.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lloyds Luxuries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Luxuries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Luxuries is ₹98.90 and 52-week low of Lloyds Luxuries is ₹34.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lloyds Luxuries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lloyds Luxuries has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, -5.86% for the past month, -23.73% over 3 months, -27.03% over 1 year, -15.47% across 3 years, and 9.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lloyds Luxuries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Luxuries are -4.69 and 4.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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