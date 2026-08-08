Here's the live share price of Lloyds Luxuries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lloyds Luxuries
|-1.46
|-5.86
|-23.73
|13.45
|-27.03
|-15.47
|9.49
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lloyds Luxuries has declined 27.03% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Lloyds Luxuries has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.7
|68.84
|10
|70.1
|69.55
|20
|71.35
|70.95
|50
|77.27
|71.27
|100
|65.07
|70.46
|200
|73.39
|73.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lloyds Luxuries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lloyds Luxuries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC249449 and registration number is 249449. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Luxuries is ₹67.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lloyds Luxuries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Lloyds Luxuries is ₹161.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Luxuries are ₹67.75 and ₹61.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Luxuries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Luxuries is ₹98.90 and 52-week low of Lloyds Luxuries is ₹34.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lloyds Luxuries has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, -5.86% for the past month, -23.73% over 3 months, -27.03% over 1 year, -15.47% across 3 years, and 9.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Luxuries are -4.69 and 4.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global