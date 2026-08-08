What is the share price of Lloyds Luxuries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Luxuries is ₹67.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Lloyds Luxuries? The Lloyds Luxuries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Luxuries? The market cap of Lloyds Luxuries is ₹161.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lloyds Luxuries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Luxuries are ₹67.75 and ₹61.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lloyds Luxuries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Luxuries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Luxuries is ₹98.90 and 52-week low of Lloyds Luxuries is ₹34.80 as on .

How has the Lloyds Luxuries performed historically in terms of returns? The Lloyds Luxuries has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, -5.86% for the past month, -23.73% over 3 months, -27.03% over 1 year, -15.47% across 3 years, and 9.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lloyds Luxuries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Luxuries are -4.69 and 4.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global