Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.58
|22.83
|163.71
|162.79
|163.40
|163.40
|163.40
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC249449 and registration number is 249449. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is ₹254.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is 3.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is ₹113.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is ₹128.20 and 52-week low of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.