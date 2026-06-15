The demerger of Vedanta into five entities — four new specialised units and Vedanta — has unlocked Rs 50,464 crore in value. The market cap of Vedanta pre-merger at the end of day’s trading on April 29 was Rs 3.02 lakh crore, while the combined market cap of the five entities at the end of trading on June 15 was Rs 3.52 lakh crore.

All five companies closed below opening price with Vedanta Iron and Steel registering the steepest decline at 5.39%. While it started trading at Rs 22.25 it fell to Rs 19.60 during the day’s trading before climbing back to Rs 21.05 at closing bell.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal, which houses the mining major’s aluminium mining business including BALCO, opened at a price of Rs 527 per share on the BSE. It reached an intra-day high of Rs 538 before falling below the debut price and closing at Rs 500.65.

Vedanta, which hosts Hindustan Zinc, opened the day’s trading at Rs 313.95 per share, scaling to a high of Rs 318.60. It also closed the day’s trading lower than the opening price at Rs 302.6. Vedanta Power opened at Rs 41.3. it registered a high of Rs 43.35, before falling to an intra-day low of Rs 39.25. The stock recovered some of its losses to close at Rs 40.95.

Vedanta Oil and Gas started trading at Rs 39, rising to Rs 40.95 before falling 5% to Rs 37.05 at the end of the trading window on Monday.

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At the end of listing day, the market capitalisation of Vedanta Aluminium was Rs 1,95,774 crore, Vedanta Power Rs 16,013 crore, Vedanta Oil and Gas Rs 14,488 crore, Vedanta Iron and Steel Rs 8,231 crore, and Vedanta Rs 1,18,328 crore.

The demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December 2025. Under the approved demerger scheme, each Vedanta shareholder will receive one share of each of the demerged entities for every share held in the company.

Vedanta has said the demerger will simplify its corporate structure by creating sector-focused businesses, enabling investors to gain direct exposure to individual companies.

The move is also expected to give each entity greater strategic flexibility, allowing them to pursue growth opportunities independently while aligning more closely with customer needs, investment cycles and end markets.

